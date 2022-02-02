 Skip to content
(UPI)   Presenting this week's most obvious story in the world   (upi.com)
38
38 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a guy has ever paid any attention at all during sex, he's not going to be fooled.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.

Who still gets paid to write this shiat?
 
tigers692
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In related news, when asked, men said "ok". Also, although the medical community says that between 30 to 40 percent of men suffer from premature ejaculation...I would hazard a guess not a single man suffers from it, although some women do.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My second ex wife would fake it and then later tell me.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I admit that I am not an expert here, but...
I think you're doing it wrong
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thats why she has all those "toys".
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Contrariwise, "Are you done yet?" doesn't speed things up.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: My second ex wife would fake it and then later tell me.


She did the same thing to me!!!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ha like I care!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuffy: Thats why she has all those "toys".


steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: She did the same thing to me!!!


The funny thing is after we divorced, she became a best selling Amazon author and became a life/coach sex therapist.

so, I wouldn't doubt it.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
never faked it.
that would be a foolish precedent to set.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I admit that I am not an expert here, but...
I think you're doing it wrong


They might have just finished
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
gbv23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I admit that I am not an expert here, but...
I think you're doing it wrong


Where can I sign up to be a model for these kinds of photo shoots? "Okay, yeah, we're going to need both of you to get naked except for a pair of tiny skin-colored briefs and roll around in bed together while we take photos of you."  Yeah, I think I can fit that into my schedule.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A fake orgasm is like a participation trophy for guys. If you keep handing them out, they'll never get any better.

You have to coach them by encouraging them when they're doing things right, and provide specific, positive criticism where they need to improve.

Now, the odds are that you're not going to coach a little leaguer into a Major League all-star, but with enough determination and perseverance, you can surely end up with an NCAA Division 3 level player. And that's not too bad.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The song WAP thoroughly confused me. Like, what are they even talking about? Sounds like a medical condition.

stuffy: Thats why she has all those "toys".


No, that's her personal shower massager. Only thing that helps with her many migraines.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: never faked it.
that would be a foolish precedent to set.


On behalf of any partner or future partner of yours, thank you.  It's much more fun when I know my partner is taken care of, and if she isn't, I want to learn and get better.
 
time is tight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Faking it without kegel action, I can tell.

Faking it with kegel action, I don't care.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: If a guy has ever paid any attention at all during sex, he's not going to be fooled.


If he's paying attention, this should not be an issue
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I dunno.

I once remembered "i'm hot and tired now, can you get off".
Me thinking. "why, i was having such a great time".
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My wife fakes it several times in a row. Like 3 and sometimes 4 fake orgasms. one right after the other,
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: My wife fakes it several times in a row. Like 3 and sometimes 4 fake orgasms. one right after the other,


Does she pee the bed and tell you she's squirted?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: My wife fakes it several times in a row. Like 3 and sometimes 4 fake orgasms. one right after the other,


Does it matter if after it all she always gets the Oscar.....   :)
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: BrerRobot: My wife fakes it several times in a row. Like 3 and sometimes 4 fake orgasms. one right after the other,

Does she pee the bed and tell you she's squirted?


Depends
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Hey there sailor, why don't you come in. I promise I won't fake it"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Faking it without kegel action, I can tell.

Faking it with kegel action, I don't care.


What he said.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: I once remembered "i'm hot and tired now, can you get off".


I see you've been having sex with my wife.

She'll do the old..."can you finish up, i'm tired and not really in the mood"

at least she honest.

My 1st wife would tell me this...

"Fine. We'll have sex, but hurry it up I want to get to sleep"
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lady J: never faked it.
that would be a foolish precedent to set.


Yep. It's a lie and a cruel one at that. Fortunately Mr. Ambition lives up to the name.
 
Gustopia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What?! Maybe for you other guys but never for me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
milleniumhand [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
