 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   If you are tired of those monkey flipping monkeys on monkey flipping planes, here's some good news for you   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
12
    More: Misc, Primate, United Kingdom, Airline, Monkey, Flag carrier, United States, Human, Research  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2022 at 1:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuck Berry - Too Much Monkey Business
Youtube 5b2w_nJLuvw
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkey Flippers is the name of my confused real estate agency....
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nobody's business cept' for me and my monkey...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we importing them anyway? Wouldn't it make more sense to breed them in the country for such things?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sengaya!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Why are we importing them anyway? Wouldn't it make more sense to breed them in the country for such things?


They do.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Why are we importing them anyway? Wouldn't it make more sense to breed them in the country for such things?


Probably cheaper.
 
goatharper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
/The shipment originated in Mauritius.
//The national bird of Mauritius is the dodo.
///That's all I got.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The airline that carried monkeys part of the way to a U.S. research laboratory before they were involved in a highway crash in Pennsylvania says it will stop the shipments.

So disappointed to find out it wasn't 11'-8" claiming another victim. That would be pretty boss seeing a truck get the can opener treatment and then a bunch of monkeys come swarming out.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's going to wreak havoc on the monkey supply chain.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, they don't ship them in barrels?

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is how you ship living intelligent animals?  Humanity is a blight on this Earth.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.