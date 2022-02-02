 Skip to content
(Vice)   Update on the status of the breakaway US Republic of Oroville, California. No this is not an Onion article. It just reads like one   (vice.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dam
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the crisis over the Constitutional Republic City of Oroville continues through its second year, hundreds of internal documents newly obtained by Motherboard show that the leaders of the separatist faction that has seized control of the restive Northern California enclave of 15,000 and put it on the brink of war not only have ties to the leaders of other breakaway movements but also have provided them aid and support.

15,000 people versus a lot more. This hasn't ended well in the past if US history is any indication.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So the nuts are currently running the asylum in Oroville and they will remain fiercely independent until something goes wrong that they cannot fix themselves and then they will soil themselves complaining about a lack of state and federal aid?

/it shouldn't take long for them to pump their lake dry
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's going to be funny when they need a new sewage treatment plant and want money to build it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cool, The Republic of Dave is a real thing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We should build a wall.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lol armed conflict? Okay. You can use all the weapons in your "republic". I think the united states will just need one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Their strategic coalition with Otisburg makes them strong!
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These kinds of stories keep popping up
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oro!

Anyway...
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: These kinds of stories keep popping up


so corny
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well California is becoming so one-sided with politics, so should this be a surprise?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Small community wants to break away from the US citing government oppression. Hmm

Religious nut jobs, check
Anti-vaxxers, check
Pro-freedom anti-responsibility, check
Draft Dodger ball fondlers, check

And I just saved everyone from having to RTFA.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But jeebus will protect us...
 
red230
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We need to market this as a conservative Shangri-La and then sit back and and wait for the inevitable to happen. After that it can be used as a cautionary tale as the grifters are going to descend there like locusts and bleed it dry since it's going to be a target rich environment for them.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well California is becoming so one-sided with politics, so should this be a surprise?


They keep showing the rest of us what Republican "governing" would look like in this State, and no one wants it.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I have no real 'credentialed' education to speak of since the church-based Bible College I went to is only really recognized by my denomination," he wrote in a statement provided to the president and CEO of a firm "creating a conservative television network with nine stations in Northern California."

Tell me you're a Republican without telling me you're a Republican.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Their strategic coalition with Otisburg makes them strong!


It's a little bitty place. Not much support from what I can see.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The wrong group keeps wanting to split off from the union...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My favorite thing about Libertarians Galting themselves into that Libertarian "Paradise" is the moment that the Libertarians discover that the only people who want to be in said "Paradise" are narcissists and / or sociopaths.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: It's going to be funny when they need a new sewage treatment plant and want money to build it.


The only reason they'd have sewage treatment in the first place or need a new plant is because of CalEPA and the Federal EPA.  Without those, they'd be more than happy to raw-pipe that into the river, as God intended, thank you very much.
 
Mukster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Begoggle: We should build a wall.


Indeed, all the way around the town, then fill it as a reservoir or migrating water bird sanctuary. Something more useful than the current land use.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They're effing looney, you know that?
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was wondering where all the farkers constantly biatching about HOAs end up.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anybody wanna hazard a guess as to why none of these people are behind bars? Because open and obvious sedition seems like an easy one...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
George Washington would have sent in the Army by now.  Fark these clowns.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Anybody wanna hazard a guess as to why none of these people are behind bars? Because open and obvious sedition seems like an easy one...


Democrats are doormats.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
15,000 people? That's isn't even the size of my voting district in the city I live in.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: My favorite thing about Libertarians Galting themselves into that Libertarian "Paradise" is the moment that the Libertarians discover that the only people who want to be in said "Paradise" are narcissists and / or sociopaths.


I wish we could expect the satisfaction of them groveling back to the tyrannical state and federal government the minute something goes wrong only to be rebuked and left to deal with it on their own.

Alas, adults have a responsibility to care for toddlers, even (perhaps especially) when they act out like petulant little psychos.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
lol libertarians be like "sOciAliSm aLwAys fAiLs!!!" as if every libertarian nation hasn't fallen apart with CIA intervention just because they didn't realize that they can't just park their boat off the coast of Malaysia and declare that there's no age of consent laws.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Spice Must Flow: Their strategic coalition with Otisburg makes them strong!

It's a little bitty place. Not much support from what I can see.


Fun Fact: I just discovered that Oroville is in Butte County.

/ they're into Butte stuff.....
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, I'm glad Vice gives a shiat about this.  If it weren't for them nobody outside of Oroville, and probably a vast majority inside, would care.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cut their power, internet, and sewer.  See how long they want to remain independent then.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Anybody wanna hazard a guess as to why none of these people are behind bars? Because open and obvious sedition seems like an easy one...


Same reasons the Malheur people are free?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I have no real 'credentialed' education to speak of since the church-based Bible College I went to is only really recognized by my denomination," [Vice-Mayor Scott Thompson] wrote...

"As California seems to be moving toward a 'dictatorship'-style government, we're putting our 'steak [sic] in the ground,'" Thomson wrote, "that we're staying a Constitutional Republic."

"History shows us," he wrote, "that once a people surrender any freedom, it often takes bloodshed to get it back."

Yep.  You and your steak make a fine point, Scott.

Time to send in the BRAAAAAP.

Oh hell, make it Spooky.

aviationtrivia.infoView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That place was well known for its Nazis since at least the 70s. It took them long enough to finally grab the local political offices.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Oroville?"
"It's a little bitty place."
"Oroville???"
"Okay, I'll just wipe it off, that's all. Just a little breakaway Constitutional Republic."
 
malfist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Interesting how the vice mayor's claim to fame is that he founded a bunch of fake churches in russia.

Why does Russia have so many dealings with the far right here in the US? It's gotta be because how much they love our freedom, right? Right?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1) These idiots couldn't stand up against the lowest company.

2) Cut them off. Give'em 90 days and then they can start burning firewood. Also, we need to start collecting tariffs on goods moving to / from this separate nation. Oh and there needs to be a border crossing manned by CBP. Revoke their US passports, since they've declared independence they're renouncing citizenship. The vehicles they have will have to be safety inspected before being allowed on US Roads. That there is a toll bridge as well. Have to pay to maintain it...

Oh and they're a separate nation now, so they are subject to all sorts of surveillance on their intarwebs.

Have fun with these jerkoffs. They'll whine and biatch, but ultimately they'll lose because they can't afford to not be getting that ebil big gubbermint money. One truism about conservatives: They're the first ones in line claiming hardship to get free money.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Well, I'm glad Vice gives a shiat about this.  If it weren't for them nobody outside of Oroville, and probably a vast majority inside, would care.


Man, it's times like this I'm upset that Far Cry 5 was such a piece of shiat.

It could've been one of the most prescient games of the last decade, but nooo... Ubisoft has to be managed by a bunch of abusive right-leaning troglodytes that decided to make a game that tried to avoid politics, and accidentally wound up making a game that was so muddled and directionless that it suggested "maybe those David Koresh-like guys have a point?"
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thomson, a world-traveled religious leader who, according to an autobiographical account located in the cache of documents, "helped plant three churches and a Bible College" in Russia and was the driving force behind the November resolution in which Oroville leaders, who oppose regional COVID-19 policies, declared that they would no longer follow provincial or federal law.

Why am I not surprised there are Russian ties. I remember the leader of the Calexit movement was actually living in Russia at the time.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: iheartscotch: My favorite thing about Libertarians Galting themselves into that Libertarian "Paradise" is the moment that the Libertarians discover that the only people who want to be in said "Paradise" are narcissists and / or sociopaths.

I wish we could expect the satisfaction of them groveling back to the tyrannical state and federal government the minute something goes wrong only to be rebuked and left to deal with it on their own.

Alas, adults have a responsibility to care for toddlers, even (perhaps especially) when they act out like petulant little psychos.


They've (Oroville) lasted longer than most of the other attempts to Galt. A whole year and they aren't even riding around on Mad Max trucks and spray painting their teeth chrome.

/ it's only a matter of time though
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dylanthomas: I was wondering where all the farkers constantly biatching about HOAs end up.


?
You know these are the type of people who think HOAs are a good idea, right?
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jefferson State law will not abide this insurrection!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Outside of the IRS and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, does anyone else in the world actually care if these yo-yos have "seceded" from the US?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"we're putting our 'steak [sic] in the ground,'" Thomson wrote"

That, I submit, is food abuse.  And at the price of steak, it's fiscal abuse, too.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Atomic Jonb: Well, I'm glad Vice gives a shiat about this.  If it weren't for them nobody outside of Oroville, and probably a vast majority inside, would care.

Man, it's times like this I'm upset that Far Cry 5 was such a piece of shiat.

It could've been one of the most prescient games of the last decade, but nooo... Ubisoft has to be managed by a bunch of abusive right-leaning troglodytes that decided to make a game that tried to avoid politics, and accidentally wound up making a game that was so muddled and directionless that it suggested "maybe those David Koresh-like guys have a point?"


The highlight of that game was braining that immortal NPC with a shovel. You know the one I'm talking about. The one who deserves to get brained by a shovel.
 
philodough
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Huh - I never would've suspected anything ever to connect Oroville with Russia (besides crappiness, in general) but damn, you nick any of these extremists groups and what do you know, they bleed rubles.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Circusdog320: It's going to be funny when they need a new sewage treatment plant and want money to build it.

The only reason they'd have sewage treatment in the first place or need a new plant is because of CalEPA and the Federal EPA.  Without those, they'd be more than happy to raw-pipe that into the river, as God intended, thank you very much.


Umm, that's all pro-germ-theory twattle.  Real God-fearing White Christians just feed the sewage straight into the well water.
 
