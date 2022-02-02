 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Love & Rockets, The Mighty Wah, Bryan Ferry, and Brian Eno. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #308. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
17
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE: live jazz pregame starts at 9.00am PT / Noon ET
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE: live jazz pregame starts at 9.00am PT / Noon ET


Alarm set, so...

'Standing' by...

/No idea how much snow we got, but it's still falling.
/Visibility @ O'Hare Airport: 1/2 mile (800 km) horizontal, 1200 feet (370 m) vertical.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Great Wet North standing by..
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gateway drug.. Weird, was saying exactly that to someone else the other day about Brubeck
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sno man: Gateway drug.. Weird, was saying exactly that to someone else the other day about Brubeck


great minds blah blah
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here early today! Guess I'll start w/ some jazz.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Here early today! Guess I'll start w/ some jazz.


DON'T DO IT. LEAVE WHILE YOU STILL CAN.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kunjani, denizens!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sno man: Gateway drug..

Johnny calls the Chemist
Youtube hGjJeUIvs9g
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Here early today! Guess I'll start w/ some jazz.

DON'T DO IT. LEAVE WHILE YOU STILL CAN.


I do much prefer the dj that comes on after this
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Here early today! Guess I'll start w/ some jazz.

DON'T DO IT. LEAVE WHILE YOU STILL CAN.

I do much prefer the dj that comes on after this


but at least he's better than the italo dj, amirite.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the big boss made the youtubes.

it's about 15 minutes or so but gives a wee bit of a peek into life at kuci.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Here early today! Guess I'll start w/ some jazz.

DON'T DO IT. LEAVE WHILE YOU STILL CAN.

I do much prefer the dj that comes on after this

but at least he's better than the italo dj, amirite.


Yeah, that's the worst one.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Here early today! Guess I'll start w/ some jazz.

DON'T DO IT. LEAVE WHILE YOU STILL CAN.

I do much prefer the dj that comes on after this

but at least he's better than the italo dj, amirite.

Yeah, that's the worst one.


that guy's been on the air for ALMOST SIX YEARS. for the life of me i don't get why they keep giving him a show.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the big boss made the youtubes.

it's about 15 minutes or so but gives a wee bit of a peek into life at kuci.


He's totally nailed that walking backwards without bumping into stuff thing
 
