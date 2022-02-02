 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   He survived combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan but could not survive his caregiver/girlfriend   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Domestic violence, murder of 41-year-old Joevandie Latorre, Violence, Sandra Delvalle, Rape, Murder, post-traumatic stress disorder, Life imprisonment  
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President judge? Think they meant presiding judge.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she sounds just a peach. https://monroecountyda.com/news/sandra-delvalle-convicted-in-the-murder-of-joevandie-latorre-sentenced-to/

Poor guy. Wonder how seriously disabled he was that he needed a "caretaker" and how much abuse she gave him BEFORE she killed him.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's single......
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PTSD and a history of violence including taking a belt to a 4 year old and physically attacking people who might be a support network for the woman. Yet the court won't believe a self defense claim. Must be a red county.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: PTSD and a history of violence including taking a belt to a 4 year old and physically attacking people who might be a support network for the woman. Yet the court won't believe a self defense claim. Must be a red county.


Reading is fundamental to some
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: PTSD and a history of violence including taking a belt to a 4 year old and physically attacking people who might be a support network for the woman. Yet the court won't believe a self defense claim. Must be a red county.


Actually, she was the one who abused the 4 year old, according to TFA.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: PTSD and a history of violence including taking a belt to a 4 year old and physically attacking people who might be a support network for the woman. Yet the court won't believe a self defense claim. Must be a red county.


A forensic investigation refuted her claim of self-defense. He must of been shot naked in the shower.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many women in jail for killing their abusers. I'm not saying I know the truth here, but I tend to believe her.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three cheers for neck tatts.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: PTSD and a history of violence including taking a belt to a 4 year old and physically attacking people who might be a support network for the woman. Yet the court won't believe a self defense claim. Must be a red county.


Umm, you sound like you might some help with your reading comprehension. Not FTFA, which in your defense, was a dumpster fire, but from the link Gyrfalcon provided.

The jury didn't believe the defendant's testimony that it was self-defense. Her description of the events was refuted by a careful examination of the crime scene and of the fatal gunshot wound. The defendant, Mancuso argued, makes stuff up, recalling her testimony and comparing it with the actual facts brought up at trial. He also cited discrepancies in the expert's report and the actual records of the case. Finally, Mancuso read out loud numerous episodes documenting the defendant's history of violence, starting with her beating her then 4 year old child with a belt, threatening to kill a social worker, assaulting several different boyfriends prior to her relationship with Mr. Latorre, and assaulting and threatening at least half a dozen female inmates since her incarceration on the homicide charges.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: PTSD and a history of violence including taking a belt to a 4 year old and physically attacking people who might be a support network for the woman. Yet the court won't believe a self defense claim. Must be a red county.


Username:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: PTSD and a history of violence including taking a belt to a 4 year old and physically attacking people who might be a support network for the woman. Yet the court won't believe a self defense claim. Must be a red county.


Can't read worth a fark, you must be a Trumper.
 
telejester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: PTSD and a history of violence including taking a belt to a 4 year old and physically attacking people who might be a support network for the woman. Yet the court won't believe a self defense claim. Must be a red county.


NotAComprehensiveReaderEither
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Mancuso gets the win over Judith Noelle Wilkinson....
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have chosen a stand your ground state.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: NotARocketScientist: PTSD and a history of violence including taking a belt to a 4 year old and physically attacking people who might be a support network for the woman. Yet the court won't believe a self defense claim. Must be a red county.

Umm, you sound like you might some help with your reading comprehension. Not FTFA, which in your defense, was a dumpster fire, but from the link Gyrfalcon provided.

The jury didn't believe the defendant's testimony that it was self-defense. Her description of the events was refuted by a careful examination of the crime scene and of the fatal gunshot wound. The defendant, Mancuso argued, makes stuff up, recalling her testimony and comparing it with the actual facts brought up at trial. He also cited discrepancies in the expert's report and the actual records of the case. Finally, Mancuso read out loud numerous episodes documenting the defendant's history of violence, starting with her beating her then 4 year old child with a belt, threatening to kill a social worker, assaulting several different boyfriends prior to her relationship with Mr. Latorre, and assaulting and threatening at least half a dozen female inmates since her incarceration on the homicide charges.


I just don't understand how someone could be so fundamentally broken like that.  How to they even live and function?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone just got interested in the 'delete and edit your own Fark comments' discussion from earlier today
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing I picture when someone says that they "care too much"...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Three cheers for neck tatts.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 750x422]



Fark user imageView Full Size
neck tats, either from prison or just before prison,'
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Latorre suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and Delvalle was assigned to be his caretaker, the news release says.

Latorre earned a Bronze Star for his service, the release says.

Delvalle claimed she shot Latorre in self-defense on March 13, 2019, in their home, the news release says."

Someone thinks he's backing the train up to Pulitzer Station.
 
meathome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

allthesametome: So many women in jail for killing their abusers. I'm not saying I know the truth here, but I tend to believe her.


That's because you didn't read the article or follow the trial.

She has a history of violence and was shown to have pretty much fabricated the majority of her testimony (poorly, I might add).
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The problem with violent pathological liars is that you can't test if they're violent before you call them out and you might not survive it.
 
Khrestyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: PTSD and a history of violence including taking a belt to a 4 year old and physically attacking people who might be a support network for the woman. Yet the court won't believe a self defense claim. Must be a red county.


Read that one again.

Sandra Delvalle was the caretaker, Joevandie Latorre was the combat vet.
FTA:
"Delvalle had a history of violence that included beating her 4-year-old child with a belt, assaulting previous boyfriends and assaulting inmates in prison. A forensic investigation refuted her claim of self-defense, he said. "
 
