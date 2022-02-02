 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post)   South Texas butterfly sanctuary to close indefinitely due to A: Lack of funding? B: Lack of butterflies? or C: QAnon?   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Donald Trump, Conspiracy theory, The Wall, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump, Pink Floyd, butterfly conservatory, Trump administration efforts  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why are you more concerned about butterflies, than you are [about] little children who are being trafficked?" she added, claiming that human traffickers "use the butterfly land."

Because butterflies are more important. Same with bees. Bees are factually more important than a few kids being trafficked.  If you don't want kids being trafficked, encourage abortions of unwanted kids to drive down supply.  Otherwise you're just supporting adding more supply for the demand.  What are you more concerned about, a ball of cells or the little children who are being trafficked?  Human traffickers use fruitful "land" to harvest their "fruit."
 
powhound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This won't end until we actually start putting these people away indefinitely. The longer this goes on the worse it's going to get. The 1st doesn't cover this behavior. Lock them up!!!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have been to the derposphere!

There are some among the deplorables that say it should be easy for them to prove the land is not being used to traffic people.

These people are insane. It isn't that the accusers have to prove their claims, they demand that the accused prove the claims are false.
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: "Why are you more concerned about butterflies, than you are [about] little children who are being trafficked?" she added, claiming that human traffickers "use the butterfly land."

Because butterflies are more important. Same with bees. Bees are factually more important than a few kids being trafficked.  If you don't want kids being trafficked, encourage abortions of unwanted kids to drive down supply.  Otherwise you're just supporting adding more supply for the demand.  What are you more concerned about, a ball of cells or the little children who are being trafficked?  Human traffickers use fruitful "land" to harvest their "fruit."


Yeah.  It's obviously a false dichotomy, but if the choice is some kids being trafficked and the continued existence of flowering plants... well, sorry kids.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At this rate,
I almost hope RFK comes back just to shake his head in disbelief....
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
QAnon closes a butterfly sanctuary? Damn, those people really are from crazy town.
 
eKonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Three options for those pulling this shiat:

1. Provide substantiated evidence that can support the accusations and provide witness testimony.

B. Admit you're lying and face legal repercussions for doing so (criminal or civil)

iii. Involuntary commitment to a mental institution
 
telejester
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JFK Junior will explain it all to you non-believers, as soon as he finishes at Dealey Plaza
 
AFKobel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They could repopulate with dos oruguitas.... enamoradas....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not quite a repeat since the closure is now indefinite, but should be tagged as a Followup.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thanks, Reagan, for letting these people roam free.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why doesn't that MFer Abbott move some of the TX National Guard he has at the border to defend the butterfly sanctuary?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eKonk: Three options for those pulling this shiat:

1. Provide substantiated evidence that can support the accusations and provide witness testimony.

B. Admit you're lying and face legal repercussions for doing so (criminal or civil)

iii. Involuntary commitment to a mental institution


I think option iii is probably the most warranted.  While a small percentage of them are lying for political gain most of the rank and file are, I think the clinical name for it is... whackadoos.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's become the bloody shirt, divorced of any reality.

"Do you have any evidence for this massive wave of child trafficking?"

"No, the fact that we aren't stopping it proves just how bad it is."

"So, if we were making thousands of arrests?"

"That would also be proof of just how bad it is."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image image 780x470]


WHERE IS VENTUUUUIIRE!!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Not quite a repeat since the closure is now indefinite, but should be tagged as a Followup.


Also https://m.fark.com/comments/12088712
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Once again, even Simpsons parodies are easier to rationalize than these people.  When Mr. Burns vanquished his enemies: the retirement home, the elementary school, and the local tavern, we all got a good laugh out of how ridiculous that was.  Now these people are "vanquishing" their enemy the butterfly sanctuary. Even Burns never thought of something that low.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Making totally false claims of crimes with absolutely no proof that cause problems like this should be akin to filing
false police reports... Spreading rumors and making claims like this is just absurd..I don't care if the people that
are the most loud aren't the ones that started them, they perpetuated it..

Screaming fire in a theater an all....
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's the FBI's fault, they published the pedophile symbols that got the Q'Anon all stirred up.  Obviously anything with a butterfly is run by "girl lovers".   I'm surprised the scum at the butterfly center were able to so openly advertise and not get shut down sooner.
🙄

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
these ***** are why we can't have nice things
 
