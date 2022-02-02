 Skip to content
(Gizmodo) Weeners Reefer madness leads to penis badness   (gizmodo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen a lot of people use weed. 100% of them were too mellow to do much of anything.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This was mental illness.
Possibly triggered by weed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Must have injected over 5 marijuanas.

That's how Becky lost hers.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know a few things about overdosing on weed (and booze... and "other"). And never, in any of my drug fueled episodes, have I ever come close to contemplating this.

I can pretty much guarantee: Other factors were in play.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, that does it!  I'm totally getting rid of all my Scissors.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"He then got back into his habit by smoking two bongs of cannabis, equivalent to two grams worth, according to the paper. "


Is a "bong" a common or even uncommon-but-accepted quantitative measurement of weed consumption?  Like is a bong always == 1g of weed?  Or is that as nebulous as a suburban wine-mom saying she only has "2 glasses" of wine after dinner while drinking them out of a trough.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, weed encourages small dick energy?
 
ingo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this one of those male compensating analogies and he really just "chopped" his firearm off (disarmed himself)?   That would merely be coming to his senses.

Even so, that would be kinda dramatic for someone chilled out on weed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This is NOT the Thai stick you are looking for..."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sadly, an all too common story in this day and age. Harmless? Ha.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "He then got back into his habit by smoking two bongs of cannabis, equivalent to two grams worth, according to the paper. "


Is a "bong" a common or even uncommon-but-accepted quantitative measurement of weed consumption?  Like is a bong always == 1g of weed?  Or is that as nebulous as a suburban wine-mom saying she only has "2 glasses" of wine after dinner while drinking them out of a trough.


Nope.  They should have used the term bowl.  You don't smoke a bong, you smoke the bowl full of weed.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "He then got back into his habit by smoking two bongs of cannabis, equivalent to two grams worth, according to the paper. "


Is a "bong" a common or even uncommon-but-accepted quantitative measurement of weed consumption?  Like is a bong always == 1g of weed?  Or is that as nebulous as a suburban wine-mom saying she only has "2 glasses" of wine after dinner while drinking them out of a trough.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The man's detached member was considered "too dirty and fragile" to reattach, though his injuries and delusional symptoms were treated successfully."

Um...I don't think so.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks for the nooz, Jizzmodo!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Dirty and Fragile" is the name of my - well no, it's just me.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dick move, man.
 
