 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Papa Bear said this abandoned Arctic weather station is too cold. Mama Bear said this abandoned Arctic weather station is too hot. Baby Bear said this abandoned Arctic weather station is just right   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool, Polar bear, Chukchi Sea, polar bears, Arctic Ocean, small island, Sea ice, pictures of large marine animals, ice floes  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2022 at 6:50 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tothekor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This was the last photo on the roll found on the photographer's mangled body.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Again?

January 14th was their first time https://fark.com/comments/12055073/Polar-bears-take-over-abandoned-building
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's not how the story goes. There was a blonde girl, Goldie...something, I think she was named after a filet of brined salmon, and SHE was the picky one. So the bears ate her, because she was made of fish. Is how the story goes.
 
Valter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Black Bear: You might be dead

Brown Bear: You're dead

Polar Bear: You're delicious
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: That's not how the story goes. There was a blonde girl, Goldie...something, I think she was named after a filet of brined salmon, and SHE was the picky one. So the bears ate her, because she was made of fish. Is how the story goes.


Lox, Socks, and Two Smoking Bear'ls.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And their paws even have webbing.

No shiat dumbass. They're semi-aquatic. Next are you going to tell us they even have teeth?
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Valter: Black Bear: You might be dead

Brown Bear: You're dead

Polar Bear: You're delicious


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.