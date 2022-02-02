 Skip to content
(WISN Milwaukee)   What's yellow and really hits home for some folks?   (wisn.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, School bus, Bus, Wheelchair, school bus, electrical wheelchair lift outside.One mother, WISN 12's Hannah Hilyard, Public transport, stop sign  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Imperial Japanese Navy?

WHAT?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Pisscicle?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Bird in the World Series.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golden shower
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's embarrassing for the driver. Not like you can claim the house pulled out in front of you. Doesn't even look icy, so that's out as an excuse.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Yellow River by I.P. Daily
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wheels in the house spin round and round...
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Well, that's embarrassing for the driver. Not like you can claim the house pulled out in front of you. Doesn't even look icy, so that's out as an excuse.


Ohh, I see... an SUV hit them... damn. That's pretty solid hit to move a school bus.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A jaundiced alcoholic in a punching rage?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lamers officials said its driver was shaken up.

Concussion protocol?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that's how homeschooling works.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Major_League_Baseball_players_from_Japan
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an odd writing style.  One sentence per paragraph, like some sort of bullet point list. 

/ Odd, not heinous, like overuse of ellipses.
// or slashies
///  purple monkey dishwasher
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Imperial Japanese Navy?

WHAT?


Chinese people? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj878_ICHE0
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want your driver to start dropping off my Kaedynn at the front door."
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's brown and sticky?
A brick!

What's red and bad for your teeth?
Red paint!

What's red and smells like blue paint?
A stick!

My grandfather told the worst jokes when I was a kid.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A banana popsicle?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Remember when your mom would yell, "You're gonna miss the bus!"?

Now, you just have to hope that the bus is going to miss you.
 
