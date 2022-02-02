 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Miami agrees to do something about its peacock problem. ABC, CBS eyeing the situation warily   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Miami, Mating season, Raquel Regalado, Non-native species, Hurricane Andrew, South Florida neighborhoods, 20-year-old law, state wildlife commission  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice to look at, but they're prodigious shiatters and their howls carry a very long way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Offer winter varmint shooting vacation packages to Montanans? You can call them birdwolves and claim they eat babies.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard Hamburg used hydrophobic paint to splash back at public urinators.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why the Peacock network (NBC) fits the joke....but CBS?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: I can see why the Peacock network (NBC) fits the joke....but CBS?


Oh wait, duh, the 'CockBlock Station'.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't understand the headline reference, you are kindly invited to leave everybody's lawn.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: I can see why the Peacock network (NBC) fits the joke....but CBS?


It was the "CBS eyeing' referring to their logo.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cewley: Nice to look at, but they're prodigious shiatters and their howls carry a very long way.


They taste like turkey!
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: blodyholy: I can see why the Peacock network (NBC) fits the joke....but CBS?

It was the "CBS eyeing' referring to their logo.


Ahh, gotcha...thanks!
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cewley: Nice to look at, but they're prodigious shiatters and their howls carry a very long way.


My in-laws neighbors have them. Their screams and shrieks could shatter glass.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cewley: Nice to look at, but they're prodigious shiatters and their howls carry a very long way.


Exactly.  Just too a small survey and the 41% that said they wouldn't mind having peacocks around obviously haven't been around peacocks.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 154x240]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
my folks used to live in san clemente right next to dick nixon's house at cotton point. they had a flock of peacocks there that made a racket if they spotted you. never mind guard dogs, if the peacocks went off you'd have secret service there in a couple of minutes. no harm no fowl cause we were on our side of the fence minding our own business...
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone know if peacock eggs make a good omelet?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuffy: Anyone know if peacock eggs make a good omelet?


Peahen eggs are decent, but osthen eggs are a better value.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CBS eyeing the situation.

Ok, now do ABC...
 
