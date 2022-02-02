 Skip to content
(UPI)   Lessons to teens about oral sex not reaching deep enough   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Cervical cancer, Sexually transmitted disease, Oral sex, Human papillomavirus, Chlamydia infection, unprotected oral sex, Human sexual behavior, AIDS  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
R.I.P.  Nina Hahn
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Must not make joke, must not make joke)
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is full of risks but it isn't always full of opportunities to score.

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a 16 year old, I wasn't very knowledgeable about any kind of sex. However, my first GF was.

and she was a great teacher!

I still remember the first time she went down on me. I didn't even ask her to, she just did it.

Soon my dementia/Alzheimer's will be kicking in, and I'll forget all about it though.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather my teen daughter have an embarrassing std on her face than a bun in the oven, 'cause fark that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: a bun in the oven


That'd be a hard thing to swallow.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey You know you can tell if you eat good pssy? ... let me rephrase that.
You know how you can tell if you're good at eating pssy? because She'll tell you. Yeah, she'll just tell ya.. "Ohhhhh Brerrobot, I love the way you make out with Mypzzy"
///A hooker said that.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: When I was a 16 year old, I wasn't very knowledgeable about any kind of sex. However, my first GF was.

and she was a great teacher!


Oh, so you were in Mrs. Higgenbotham's algebra class too?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe that Matt Gaetz guy isn't as dumb as he looks?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid: "Where do babies come from?"

Mom: "When a man loves a woman very much, he inserts his penis into her vagina, until some semen goes in."

Kid: "What if the semen accidently goes into her mouth instead?"

Mom: "That's where jewelry comes from."
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Oh, so you were in Mrs. Higgenbotham's algebra class too?


No, my 9th grade algebra teacher was Mrs Harris. She wouldn't know how to get down on her knees if you even asked her too.

My GF was also 16 at the time. She told me she started having sex at the age of 14 and that's how she knew all she knew...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Mom: "That's where jewelry comes from."


A GF back in 1985 loved, loved, loved giving me oral.

One day I asked. "hey, next time we do this, can you do me a favor and swallow?"

Sheepishly she said..."I'll try it once with you because I love you but if I don't like it, I'll never do it again"

and sure enough...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: (Must not make joke, must not make joke)


Why?
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread sucks?
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I'd rather my teen daughter have an embarrassing std on her face than a bun in the oven, 'cause fark that.


You know those aren't the only two choices, right?

She can insist on condoms and dental dams for oral sex.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this story...

Dated a woman who I had known since we were in High School. We started dating in 2003 and I moved in with her in 2004. During that time, she would go down on me, whenever we had sex. It was fantastic. in 2011 we get married.

In the honeymoon suite we're getting ready to consummate the marriage and I get on my back expecting her to do her thing...

"What are you doing on your back?" She asked.
"Just getting ready for a little oral action"
"Uhm, didn't you notice, we're married now. I don't have to do that anymore"

It was then I felt like I was taken for a fool.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't keep up with all the trends I'm supposed to be outraged about now. They were having sex, then they weren't, then it was butt stuff. For a hot moment I had to be outraged about eating ass. Now this.

I'm just going to start ignoring it all.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: Maybe that Matt Gaetz guy isn't as dumb as he looks?


Is it possible to be as dumb as Matt Gaetz looks?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of that South Park episode.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people really use condoms for getting a bj? That sounds just horrible. For all involved...
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I'd rather my teen daughter have an embarrassing std on her face than a bun in the oven, 'cause fark that.


One is easier to get rid of than the other. Just say'n...
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that is Republican level stupid....
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine that is why they make them in different flavors....
 
bowlerhat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the UK, all children age 12 are offered the HPV vaccine, free. PrEP for HIV is availiable free on the NHS for at risk groups. Contraception is free from a doctor or Sexual Health Clinic. Tests and treatment for STD's are free from those clinics. Doctors are not permitted to tell parents if you are under age without your permission. Age of consent is 16 in the UK, for all sexualities. Abortion is free up to 24 weeks on the NHS provided two doctors approve it. The drugs for early abortion can be taken at home.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: Now that is Republican level stupid....


Yup. Typical scare tactics. "Oh noes, the teens are acting on their biological impulses (in a moderately responsible way)! They had better be warned that they'll all die of disease if they give in to their carnal sins!"

Note the lack of transmission rates for STDs through oral.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: Al Roker's Forecast: I'd rather my teen daughter have an embarrassing std on her face than a bun in the oven, 'cause fark that.

One is easier to get rid of than the other. Just say'n...


Well, for now (your state's mileage may vary).
 
Toxophil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I can't keep up with all the trends I'm supposed to be outraged about now. They were having sex, then they weren't, then it was butt stuff. For a hot moment I had to be outraged about eating ass. Now this.

I'm just going to start ignoring it all.


I mean, at least you weren't last.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is sex still a horrible, disgusting and depraved act that you save for someone you love?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stacey: Let me ask you a question. When a guy orgasms, how much comes out?
Linda: About a quart or so.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't do well in math. My senior year I had to take algebra for the second time to be able to graduate. Ms Davis got me through it and I got a B. I remember thinking she was pretty, but this was the early 80s and that kind of stuff just didn't happen, at least not that I knew of. I joined the military and went back several months later as a recruiters aid to my old high school. I ended up going out with Ms Davis a few times (she even let me call her Karen). That was the first time I had ever experienced oral sex at the ripe age of 18. Doesn't really have anything to do with STDs, but I'll brag when I get the chance.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Fireman: Is sex still a horrible, disgusting and depraved act that you save for someone you love?


No. It's a filthy nasty thing you save for someone you love.

/Your favorite person's insides smell like a barn
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: I didn't do well in math. My senior year I had to take algebra for the second time to be able to graduate.


I barely passed algebra in 9th grade. I came in for extra help, I always raised my hand in class when something wasn't clear. I showed effort.

During the final, I failed. Got a 60. (65 was passing in my school) and so Mrs Harris came up to me.

"Stek, I know math isn't your thing and you did try, you came in for extra help and you showed effort in trying to understand, and because of this I gave you the 5 extra points to pass. I would however suggest you do not take any more advance math classes and stick the NY regents, business math. I'm sure you'll find it easier.

Now the following year, I was in the "sweathog" math class filled with kids who didn't want to be in school, etc.
One day the kid who sat in front of me put a mirror in his shoe laces and when the teacher came around to check for homework, (she always wore a dress) he slipped his foot under her dress.

Of course, she notices. and she picks him up by the ear and leads him out into the hallway.

We never saw him again.

Lesson learned: You don't screw with the head of the math department no matter how pretty she is.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: Too Pretty For Prison: I didn't do well in math. My senior year I had to take algebra for the second time to be able to graduate.

I barely passed algebra in 9th grade. I came in for extra help, I always raised my hand in class when something wasn't clear. I showed effort.

During the final, I failed. Got a 60. (65 was passing in my school) and so Mrs Harris came up to me.

"Stek, I know math isn't your thing and you did try, you came in for extra help and you showed effort in trying to understand, and because of this I gave you the 5 extra points to pass. I would however suggest you do not take any more advance math classes and stick the NY regents, business math. I'm sure you'll find it easier.

Now the following year, I was in the "sweathog" math class filled with kids who didn't want to be in school, etc.
One day the kid who sat in front of me put a mirror in his shoe laces and when the teacher came around to check for homework, (she always wore a dress) he slipped his foot under her dress.

Of course, she notices. and she picks him up by the ear and leads him out into the hallway.

We never saw him again.

Lesson learned: You don't screw with the head of the math department no matter how pretty she is.


Sounds like you had a cool math teacher. I took algebra my freshman year and had a dude named Tony Eckert. He hated me. It was mutual. 'Course that was the late 70s and in all fairness to him I did get high every day before school back then and didn't try very hard. I put it off until my senior year because I was convinced I was too stupid to do the math.  Miss Davis was the remedial math teacher. She took the time to actually teach and I did learn how to do algebra. Weird part is, I ended up marrying a mathematician (actuary). She does the checkbook.
 
Slypork
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Hey You know you can tell if you eat good pssy? ... let me rephrase that.
You know how you can tell if you're good at eating pssy? because She'll tell you. Yeah, she'll just tell ya.. "Ohhhhh Brerrobot, I love the way you make out with Mypzzy"
///A hooker said that.


You went down on a hooker?
thesharkman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Too Pretty For Prison: I didn't do well in math. My senior year I had to take algebra for the second time to be able to graduate.

I barely passed algebra in 9th grade. I came in for extra help, I always raised my hand in class when something wasn't clear. I showed effort.

During the final, I failed. Got a 60. (65 was passing in my school) and so Mrs Harris came up to me.

"Stek, I know math isn't your thing and you did try, you came in for extra help and you showed effort in trying to understand, and because of this I gave you the 5 extra points to pass. I would however suggest you do not take any more advance math classes and stick the NY regents, business math. I'm sure you'll find it easier.

Now the following year, I was in the "sweathog" math class filled with kids who didn't want to be in school, etc.
One day the kid who sat in front of me put a mirror in his shoe laces and when the teacher came around to check for homework, (she always wore a dress) he slipped his foot under her dress.

Of course, she notices. and she picks him up by the ear and leads him out into the hallway.

We never saw him again.

Lesson learned: You don't screw with the head of the math department no matter how pretty she is.


Pee Wee Herman does upskirt
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1982 Spanish class, high school.

We had a substitute that day and after taking roll call to names like "Ben Dover" and crap like that, the sub paired us up in two's to work out of our Spanish Workbooks.

Little did she know one pair were already boyfriend and girlfriend and instead of doing the workbook stuff, the GF gave her BF a handjob right under the desk. They sat in the very back of the room, they were the "cool kids"

The GF gets up and starts to walk out the door

teacher: Where do you think you're going missy?
GF: I need to go to the rest room
teacher: No, you can stay right here in this classroom.
GF: but I NEED to go to the rest room.
teacher: Do you think I'm stupid? I saw what you were doing back there. Tell you what, you can wipe your semen covered hands on your jeans and when class is over you can use the rest room. Oh and by the way, I will be discussing this to the vice principle in the main office today.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Kid: "Where do babies come from?"

Mom: "When a man loves a woman very much, he inserts his penis into her vagina, until some semen goes in."

Kid: "What if the semen accidently goes into her mouth instead?"

Mom: "That's where jewelry comes from."


steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: Sounds like you had a cool math teacher.


My 7th grade math teacher hated me.

One day, while in class, I was day dreaming out the window. Just staring blindly out the window. It was 4:30 PM and it was my last class the bell would be ringing soon. (We had to go to school swing shift as they were building a new wing, etc)

As I am watching the sun go down, I forget where I am.

"Mr Steklo....hello?  Earth to Mr Steklo?  Are you with us?"

I suddenly hear him calling.

"Yes Mr Frank?"

"Can you solve the math problem I just put up on the board?"

"Probably not"

"Why is that? Something out the window is more important or were you just day dreaming? Must be nice to visit Steklo-land huh?"

and ever since then, steklo-land was my nick name for 7th grade.

My 2nd wife was a Math Major. I never even saw the checkbook.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Herpes was the BIG CONCERN back in the '70s and '80s.  I seem to immune, based on being repeatedly exposed to it over a period of 20 years.  One woman I lived with had frequent and serious outbreaks and she found my natural immunity annoying.

Can't say I know anything about teenage sex, though.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
""Youth deserve to know the facts about the risks of oral sex," said Dr. Tammy Chang, an associate professor of family medicine at Michigan Medicine-University of Michigan. "It's awesome." "
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Fireman: Is sex still a horrible, disgusting and depraved act that you save for someone you love?


It's two things simultaneously:
1. For the religious people, it's something special that you're not supposed to do before you are married and you're supposed to save yourself for your marriage partner and never stray outside the marriage even if one partner is unable or unwilling to provide for your desires.
2. For the same people, it's also something that is unimportant and if two people aren't compatible sexually it isn't something you should worry about and break up marriage over.

Both HUGELY IMPORTANT and also NOTHING TOO BIG at the same time.
 
