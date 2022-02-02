 Skip to content
 
(WTAE)   I'm here to renovate and chew bubble gum and oh... someone beat me to the gum part   (wtae.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We're not really baseball fans so I didn't really know what I was looking at..."

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have pasted them up before his mother threw them all out.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Of course they wouldn't be worth anything individually after being glued to a wall
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It's a nice memory of a family activity that we did for a couple of days where we were all getting along and having fun together," he said.

Wholesome memory, bro.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a sweet story.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gem Mint. Is the absolutely perfect card, considered higher than Mint.
Mint. No flaws, the perfect card. ...
Near Mint-Mint (Nrmt-Mt) Close, but not a Mint card. ...
Near Mint (Nrmt) ...
Excellent-Mint (ExMt) ...
Excellent (Ex) ...
Very Good (Vg) ...
Good (Gd), Fair (Fr), Poor (Pr)
Scraped off a Boise Idaho Wall (SOBIWTFBBQ)
Buck Showalter Card that Just Happened to LIve in My Colon For The Last Couple of Decades, Don't Kink Shame Me (DKSM)
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The asphalt roof shingles were an odd choice of wall covering

Good god! Do NOT check under the floorboards!
 
