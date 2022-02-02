 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Turkish jets target Kurdish positions in Iraq, Syria, potentially provoking a rumble from the Turkish Sharks   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like they're going to worry about US retaliation after they got left high and dry by Trump though. so It's not surprising.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused, is this the plot for Sharknado 49: the Revenge of Turknado?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: I'm confused, is this the plot for Sharknado 49: the Revenge of Turknado?


Gateway to the West Side Story
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wilshire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone asked if the Kurds are doing okay?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presumably with jets the US sold the Turks?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another war in Eastern Europe that the USA supported politically, and by disarming the Kurds and pulling their protection. Way to go Trump Family, giving the green light to genocide the Kurds. This is Jared Kushner's genocide, and he should be Hagued for it.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be finger snapping and dancing?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In general, my policy for the greater Middle East is to write HERE BE DRAGONS on the map over the middle of it and try to pretend it doesn't exist.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Presumably with jets the US sold the Turks?


Most likely a combination of indigenously-produced drones, indigenously-built F-16s, and American-sourced refueling aircraft.
 
