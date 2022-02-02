 Skip to content
(ABC News) Vladimir Putin says "life goes on" in Russia, at least for the parts of the population that haven't caught COVID-19 and died
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kremlin continues to hold off from imposing nationwide restrictions even as the state coronavirus task force reported 141,883 news infections on Wednesday - a massive spike from the daily 15,000 cases recorded in early January.
Putin appealed for "solidarity" and "mutual assistance" to help the country pull through the renewed surge.

Is solidarity a Putin term for 'brace yourselves for certain sickness and death'?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life goes on, until Ukraine is invaded, then eventually we see a nuclear fireball explode over Moscow.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long as only the right people die.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Portal - 'Still Alive'
Youtube Y6ljFaKRTrI
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ha, yeah what kind of dumbass country lets a once a century pandemic get out of hand?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Step 1: develop the first COVID-19 vaccine, Step 2: disseminate false information about vaccines. Step 3: Note #1 requires not drinking for six weeks Step 4: realize Russians would rather die.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sting - Russians (Official Music Video)
Youtube wHylQRVN2Qs
 
hereinNC
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh Blah Di, Oh Blah da
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's kinda right.
Life in Russia has been a miserable sh*t-show for a thousand years. Folks there are used to it - & kinda expect it to get worse.
It's their factory default setting.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shouldn't be a big deal. People in Russia are vaccinated right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh...
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Shouldn't be a big deal. People in Russia are vaccinated right?

[Fark user image 425x329]

Oh...


Live by the bullshiat propaganda, get vented by the bullshiat propaganda
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flashfyr3: Mrtraveler01: Shouldn't be a big deal. People in Russia are vaccinated right?

[Fark user image 425x329]

Oh...

Live by the bullshiat propaganda, get vented by the bullshiat propaganda


I get Vlad wanting to do that with other country's people but why would he do it to his own people?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Flashfyr3: Mrtraveler01: Shouldn't be a big deal. People in Russia are vaccinated right?

[Fark user image 425x329]

Oh...

Live by the bullshiat propaganda, get vented by the bullshiat propaganda

I get Vlad wanting to do that with other country's people but why would he do it to his own people?


Why would Republicans do that to their own people?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Flashfyr3: Mrtraveler01: Shouldn't be a big deal. People in Russia are vaccinated right?

[Fark user image 425x329]

Oh...

Live by the bullshiat propaganda, get vented by the bullshiat propaganda

I get Vlad wanting to do that with other country's people but why would he do it to his own people?


It was targeted at Western citizens and Western vaccines, but like a Krakatoa shockwave, it circled the globe, and Vlad discovered that he's severely overestimated his own people's ability to distinguish between "bullshiat intended for our enemies" and "my government said it so it must be true."
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Shouldn't be a big deal. People in Russia are vaccinated right?

[Fark user image 425x329]

Oh...


Any idea how effective the Sputnik vaccine is?  Especially for Omnicron?  That 46% isn't Pfizer.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Mrtraveler01: Flashfyr3: Mrtraveler01: Shouldn't be a big deal. People in Russia are vaccinated right?

[Fark user image 425x329]

Oh...

Live by the bullshiat propaganda, get vented by the bullshiat propaganda

I get Vlad wanting to do that with other country's people but why would he do it to his own people?

Why would Republicans do that to their own people?


Point taken.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Mrtraveler01: Shouldn't be a big deal. People in Russia are vaccinated right?

[Fark user image 425x329]

Oh...

Any idea how effective the Sputnik vaccine is?  Especially for Omnicron?  That 46% isn't Pfizer.


Not good.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure all those 100k troops huddled up on the Ukrainian border are all feeling great right now

**cough, cough**

/I have a feeling future history books will have an compressed, upside-down version of Minard's famous map to explain why Putin was foolish to try and wage a land war in Asia, in winter, during a pandemic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Shouldn't be a big deal. People in Russia are vaccinated right?

[Fark user image 425x329]

Oh...


And they have a high percentage of heavy smokers, asthma, TB (better than it used to be though), and other lung and heart issues due to pollution, drinking, poor diet, and generally shatty lifestyle.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Vodka cures all, Comrade!

*cough*cough*
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Vodka cures all, Comrade!

*cough*cough*


Drink enough and you do stop coughing.

And breathing
 
