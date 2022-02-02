 Skip to content
(ABC7Amarillo)   Man arrested for bringing arrow to elementary school, probably because that's the last place we want hooded vigilantes from the CW hanging out   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's more dangerous than you may think:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Help me, Synergy!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Police found Jerrico Fjetland, 21, locked out of the school in the front foyer and in possession of an arrowin the cabinet section at Ikea.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Police found Jerrico Fjetland, 21, locked out of the school in the front foyer and in possession of an arrowin the cabinet section at Ikea.


Christ, window seat, please.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But he was such a good doggie:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Age check.
 
JRoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They WERE pretty cool lookin.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey look, door control working!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The man was asked to leavebut refused to do so and the school was placed on lockdown until the incident could be investigated.

The problem wasn't the arrow. The problem was the mother farking 'you can't tell me what to do' petulant childish asshole who wouldn't leave when asked.
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least the arrow wasn't broken.
Then people get really upset.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He wanted to make a point.  Give someone the shaft.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: He wanted to make a point.  Give someone the shaft.


Well, at least he didn't have a quarrel with anyone.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good thing he didn't have a copy of Maus with him or the cops would have shot him.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

genner: At least the arrow wasn't broken.
Then people get really upset.


Bottles of rain still okay?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They kept him locked out because they saw his quiver with antici...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Adventurers everywhere are guarding their knees.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He is charged with criminal trespass. He wasn't arrested for having an arrow, he was arrested for being there and refusing to leave when asked.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What is this, an Arrow for ants??
 
