(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man steals $1,442 worth of fragrances from a beauty store. Police suspect his hideout is in the olfactory district   (kiro7.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The headline is just too good for the story.

/ The police need to follow their nose.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
South Hill is a city?  I thought it was a neighborhood in Puyallup.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's a pretty classy headline. Nicely done.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vote up the headline if you like it!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There was more information in the headline than article.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby. Bra-vo.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's about 3 bottles of the last cologne I found that I really liked.

One day I might even buy a bottle
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gotta be a fading market for perfume these days

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadMotivator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just came in to give Subby their props.  Bravo, you magnificent bastige.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Vote up the headline if you like it!


No
 
