(People Magazine)   So is anyone else planning to celebrate the Queen's 'Jubbly'?   (people.com) divider line
19
19 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
God Save The Quim?
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If Megan Markel is attending, I would love to get a hold of her jubblies
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
IDLES should recreate the Sex Pistols boat trip.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Should go well with the covfefe.
 
booger42
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This'll look better in Jubbly

/Stome'enge?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Jubbly" - the visual effect of jogging in loose pants whilst sporting a semi.

'Was m'lady enjoying my jiggling jubbly?'
 
lincoln65
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Drankin jubbly by the bottle for the queen. God save
 
DRTFA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who will buy them?  Not this guy.   The market for British monarch jubilee misprints is not what it used to be.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I laughed a lot. That's pretty funny.

Everything I see reminds me of the Queen.
sanclementetimes.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Has she got machine guns in them?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Paul McCartney: I shouldn't say this about Her Majesty but we, as schoolboys, we said, 'Look at the f***in' heave on her!'
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: If Megan Markel is attending, I would love to get a hold of her jubblies


I did a GIS on Meghan Markle Jubblies. Apparently, I'm not the only pervert out there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Intentionally done to create a market for these collectibles.
 
Danack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The spelling is not the only issue with the plate.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not sure who that is, but it isn't our Brenda.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Q: Who will buy over 10,000 mugs, tea sets and decorative plates with the misprint?
A: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Danack: The spelling is not the only issue with the plate.

[Fark user image 295x298]

I'm not sure who that is, but it isn't our Brenda.


Yeah, the whole thing is crap, badly done.

I do have a brooch and a cup/saucer om her coronation.  Inherited them from my late bestie.   They belonged to her mother before her.  Very lovely really.

The "jubbly" collection I expect to show up at the local Dollar Tree eventually.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Intentionally done to create a market for these collectibles.


Dewey Fidalgo: The "jubbly" collection I expect to show up at the local Dollar Tree eventually.


Somaticasual: Q: Who will buy over 10,000 mugs, tea sets and decorative plates with the misprint?
A: [Fark user image 850x340]


In the US I'd agree, but they're weirdly protective of the royals over there.  I wouldn't be shocked if the government had a quiet word with a company that tried to sell this version as a deliberate gag item.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Danack: The spelling is not the only issue with the plate.

[Fark user image image 295x298]

I'm not sure who that is, but it isn't our Brenda.


Looks more like The Queen Mum, tbh
 
