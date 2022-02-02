 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1847, meat went back on the menu, boys   (history.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On February 2, 1847, the first woman of a group of pioneers commonly known as the Donner Party dies during the group's journey through a Sierra Nevada mountain pass.

She must have seen her shadow.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Donner, party of fifty?  Your table's ready."
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yrch!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: .


"Donner, party of fiftyforty-nine?  Your table's ready."
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uruk-hai With Normal Voices - Meat's Back on the Menu
Youtube VhmqtoUxqZg

Disclaimer: I don't think this is historically accurate.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just leave this here.

Bush Tucker Man: The Cannibal Convict

SFW
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donner party menu sucked, all they had were cold cuts and lady fingers.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than cannibalism, the important thing to remember about the Donner party is that they were complete morons.Every step of their misadventures was a case of farking around and finding out.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"With starvation setting in, a group of 15 adults (known as the Forlorn Hope) attempted to get to Sutter's Fort near San Francisco-100 miles away-for help."

LOL WTF? Sutter's Fort is IN Sacramento, 90 miles from Donner Summit. San Francisco is 180 miles away.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: "With starvation setting in, a group of 15 adults (known as the Forlorn Hope) attempted to get to Sutter's Fort near San Francisco-100 miles away-for help."

LOL WTF? Sutter's Fort is IN Sacramento, 90 miles from Donner Summit. San Francisco is 180 miles away.


Must be why they didn't make it.

"I thought you said Sutter's Fort was this way?"

"fark you, that's what the map says."

"You've got that goddamn thing upside down! You've been leading us the wrong direction the whole time!"

"Bite me, asshole!"

"Oh, I think I will!"

*cannibilation ensues*
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The wagon party was originally much larger. When George Donner decided to take the ill-fated mountain pass, against the advice of their guides and local Native Americans, much of the party just stuck with the main route. That party reached California safely.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They were not having a shpadoinkle day.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know exactly zero about camping or hiking. But even my stupid ass knows you don't head for a mountain pass on October 27
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Headline of the week.

Dinner Party makes an excellent analogy when discussing bad neighbors.
Imagine if new neighbors move in down the street.
Loud, smelly, disrespectful... you suspect they'll try to genocide you the first chance they get.

And then they start eating each other.

Do you lend them a hand?  Or hope to god they GTFO & go live somewhere else?

//still relevant IMO
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, I thought you said DINNER party.   No thanks, I'll pass.
 
Vern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GalFisk: They were not having a shpadoinkle day.


I haven't watched that movie in years, but for some reason I started thinking about the "Let's Build a Snowman" song earlier today.
 
Yezi Farded
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Worst. Party. Ever.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JessieL: More than cannibalism, the important thing to remember about the Donner party is that they were complete morons.Every step of their misadventures was a case of farking around and finding out.


"Eventually, they were forced to leave their wagons-loaded with hundreds of pounds of flour and bacon-and their cattle behind. Trapped by snow, they were forced to make camp for the winter near a small lake"

That option never came up in Oregon Trail.

First ditch all your supplies, and then set up a winter camp. I guess that will be in Oregon Trail Directors Cut.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: JessieL: More than cannibalism, the important thing to remember about the Donner party is that they were complete morons.Every step of their misadventures was a case of farking around and finding out.

"Eventually, they were forced to leave their wagons-loaded with hundreds of pounds of flour and bacon-and their cattle behind. Trapped by snow, they were forced to make camp for the winter near a small lake"

That option never came up in Oregon Trail.

First ditch all your supplies, and then set up a winter camp. I guess that will be in Oregon Trail Directors Cut.


And then they shot at the natives who tried to leave them food.
 
