(NPR)   25 years ago, McDonald's had an idea so big it reserved Radio City Music Hall for the announcement. You can judge for yourself how it all turned out by telling us how many "Arch Deluxes" you've eaten recently. Here's how to avoid that kind of failure   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I tried one. It was okay. It was close to my fix-at-home burger. Kind of pricey.

When I go to McDonalds, I'm looking for my grease and salt fix, which was cheaper.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, their attempt to tap into the epicurean segment of the McDonald's dining crowd.

I'm still waiting for Wal-Mart to announce their entry into the luxury wrist watch market.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It started out good.  Then they dropped the potato bread buns, and they went downhill.   Ate a few when they were discounted to $.99
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I long for the days of the McDLT.

gbv23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like the Quarter Pounder Deluxe, FWIW
 
WyDave
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I long for the days of the McDLT.

My three weeks at McD's included the rollout of that.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It wasn't bad (nor was the aforementioned mcDLT).  For me, the pinnacle of fast food was the original Big Classic from Wendys - before they decided that everything needed to have bacon on it, that Big Classic of the early 90s was the absolute best.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Arch Deluxe was a delicious burger and I had one every chance I got at McDonald's. I remember some field trip in school at the time and the meal stop was McDonald's. Everyone on the bus was talking about what they were going to get and when I said "Arch Deluxe" it got weird looks. Kids generally did not like it, judging from my entirely unscientific, informal sampling.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was a bad idea, but not as bad as Burger King's "BK TeeVee" and their Dinner Baskets with tableside service. That was just...embarrassing for everyone involved.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought it failed because of the 2 sided polystyrene box* it came in, but that was the McDLT.

* that came out when polystyrene was going out of favor.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The McDonald's burgers that were $1 and only had white cheese and "sauteed" onions on them were the best.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I long for the days of the McDLT.

1) Curse my slow fingers.
2) Username...etc.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: The McDonald's burgers that were $1 and only had white cheese and "sauteed" onions on them were the best.


Yeah, they had some sort of white cheddar that was on the egg white McMuffin. You could sub that on any other sandwich in place of the "cheese" that was the regular orange, melty, American-style cheese. It made literally any sandwich better.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I long for the days of the McDLT.

The burger is long gone but all that huge gimmicky styrofoam packaging is still haunting landfills all over the country.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was around 12 when the Arches Deluxe was introduced and I remember eating my first one after swimming a 1500m race.
I still think of that burger sometimes. To a hungry, worked up adolescent it was glorious. So glorious I stopped thinking about sex for almost a minute.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Arch Deluxe was a delicious burger and I had one every chance I got at McDonald's. I remember some field trip in school at the time and the meal stop was McDonald's. Everyone on the bus was talking about what they were going to get and when I said "Arch Deluxe" it got weird looks. Kids generally did not like it, judging from my entirely unscientific, informal sampling.


As I remember, that was the entire point.  Wasn't there even a commercial with a kid that "just didn't get it" or something?

/was a kid who didn't like it
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The photographer died of a heart attack soon after this.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's how to avoid that kind of failure

1) Don't own a multibillion dollar company that releases bad food

/lol
 
