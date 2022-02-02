 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   90 head of cattle are, well, done   (wjactv.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2022 at 12:35 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll have to chuck those out.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpockYouOut: They'll have to chuck those out.


Hopefully no one will have a beef with that.

/I know where this farm is
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pavia_Resistance: SpockYouOut: They'll have to chuck those out.

Hopefully no one will have a beef with that.

/I know where this farm is


Hell, you can smell it from where you are
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Pavia_Resistance: SpockYouOut: They'll have to chuck those out.

Hopefully no one will have a beef with that.

/I know where this farm is

Hell, you can smell it from where you are


It's a primal sensation.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Pavia_Resistance: SpockYouOut: They'll have to chuck those out.

Hopefully no one will have a beef with that.

/I know where this farm is

Hell, you can smell it from where you are


You make a valid point.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the opening scene of Mars Attacks!

Mars Attacks Pre-Title Sequence
Youtube srjszz03RoY
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pavia_Resistance: SpockYouOut: They'll have to chuck those out.

Hopefully no one will have a beef with that.

/I know where this farm is

Hell, you can smell it from where you are


You wouldn't steer us wrong now?
 
ifky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thankfully events like this are rare.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The barn became a heckin' tomb.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So much at steak...hope they can meat the challenge.
 
synithium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone is getting full price this year on some cattle hallelujah cattle insurance.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, the same site as America's newest Texas Roadhouse.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a farmer who is desperate for Trump's attention. A whole barn full of well done steaks? Someone check his refrigerator for ketchup.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The barn became a heckin' tomb.


Heacken' ? Also, it's more of a pyre
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Coincidentally, the same site as America's newest Texas Roadhouse.


Too rare
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The barn became a heckin' tomb.

Heacken' ? Also, it's more of a pyre


I might've been trying too hard to make a pun
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.