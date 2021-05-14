 Skip to content
(CNN)   Rev. Robert W. Lee always claimed to be a direct descendent of the treasonous Confederate general, which would have made him a hero of the Right except that he kept speaking out *against* racism. So they all said he was lying. But not anymore   (cnn.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an interesting article and should be read by a large group of people who do not read.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: This is an interesting article and should be read by a large group of people who do not read.


Its far too long to fit on a bumper sticker.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only Robert E. Lee you'd be fine with visiting Gettysburg!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The only Robert E. Lee you'd be fine with visiting Gettysburg!


Should of just shortened it to Robert Lee...

/W, you moron
 
think_balance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story is really interesting. The backlash this guy is receiving is ludicrous.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That smile in the thumbnail gives me life. It's the smile of someone who just got the chance to break some racist hearts.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wraithstrike: That smile in the thumbnail gives me life. It's the smile of someone who just got the chance to break some racist hearts.


It's the smile of someone on a sex offender registry.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shouldn't be made to suffer the sins of his ancestors, nor should he be granted any sort of glory from his ancestors.

However, showing that his ancestors were wrong and wanting to change that wrong, is absolutely commendable.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The only Robert E. Lee you'd be fine with visiting Gettysburg!


I like this Robert E. Lee!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lees of Virginia don't take kindly to people besmirching their name. That includes people declaring black sheep are liars. It's not really that hard to prove you're a member of that bloodline and they will kick you to the curb if you're not.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
chewd:

Fark user imageView Full Size


You might be able to fit it on Early's hats.
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Three CNN articles 6:30 hours where is the Jeff Zucker story?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've said it here before, but Robert E Lee is the only famous person I know of who is in my family tree. He's on a different branch, but alas, we share a common ancestor back sometime around 1700s. I can remember my uncle pointing him out to me when I was a kid on the old velum copy he was entrusted with.

/ don't really care much about my learning more aboot my ancestry
 
JerkStore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So their logic is that if you're a descendant of a racist, you must also be a racist.

Truly a dizzying intellect.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby, he's not a direct descendant. I think part of the issue here, aside from racists being racist and not liking being told to stop, is miscommunication, mostly from the press but also from the guy himself. He is a relative of Robert E. Lee, he is not descended from Robert E. Lee nor do I think it would be correct to call Robert E. Lee his ancestor. I can't find the exact relation, but it sounds like at least one of his direct ancestor would have been a second cousin of Robert E. Lee or something. There's evidently a 400-page report, but it doesn't seem to be publicly available.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good on this guy.

I'd be happier if more of the general population were speaking out in favor of what he's advocating, but it's super important for people from his background to speak honestly about our past and to show a way forward.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm often startled by the abundance of people who seem to hold the belief that children are or should be copies of their parents and not individuals with their own thoughts and opinions.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My family directly descended from a family that had 5 Union officers in it, including a general. Does that stop most of them from being mouth breathing Trump supporters that fly confederate flags at every opportunity? F*ck no. Conservatives only care about heritage when it fits their shiatty narrative.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait, but I thought that the civil war was only about states rights and therefore Robert E. Lee and his statues were not racist and/or pro slavery.  Therefore, his descendant's anti racist beliefs would be fine right?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: / don't really care much about my learning more aboot my ancestry


Must be on the Canadian side of the family eh?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A West Pointer Lt. R. E. Lee help found the local Episcopal church in 1860 when he was commander of US Army in San Antonio.   Wonder if it's the same family.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

deathdidpartme: Three CNN articles 6:30 hours where is the Jeff Zucker story?


Says the guy who did not look. It's on every news outlet - including CNN
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hadn't realized until I read TFA that they are melting the statue of Lee that stood in Richmond. And using it to make art for the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Nice!
 
Emmett Fitz-Hume
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: deathdidpartme: Three CNN articles 6:30 hours where is the Jeff Zucker story?

Says the guy who did not look. It's on every news outlet - including CNN


"But it's not on FARK yet!! Why is it not on FARK yet????!!?!?!"
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

deathdidpartme: Three CNN articles 6:30 hours where is the Jeff Zucker story?


It's on the Entertainment tab.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

blondambition: deathdidpartme: Three CNN articles 6:30 hours where is the Jeff Zucker story?

It's on the Entertainment tab.


https://www.fark.com/comments/12102217/Tabloid-editor-resigns-after-leading-CNN-for-nine-years#new
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Subby, he's not a direct descendant. I think part of the issue here, aside from racists being racist and not liking being told to stop, is miscommunication, mostly from the press but also from the guy himself. He is a relative of Robert E. Lee, he is not descended from Robert E. Lee nor do I think it would be correct to call Robert E. Lee his ancestor. I can't find the exact relation, but it sounds like at least one of his direct ancestor would have been a second cousin of Robert E. Lee or something. There's evidently a 400-page report, but it doesn't seem to be publicly available.


I looked it up...
He's what is called a Collateral Descendant...that's the legal term.

You'll have to Google search it, because  Fark wouldn't let me post the link I found at Cornell.edu.
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: This is an interesting article and should be read by a large group of people who do not read.


That's why it's on Fark.
It still won't get read but at least people will comment on it.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh man Glenn Kessler butthurt about this for some reason

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/05/14/this-man-says-hes-related-robert-e-lee-theres-no-evidence/
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: This is an interesting article and should be read by a large group of people who do not read.


This clear evidence should definitely be noticed by a large group of people who do not understand what evidence is.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jvl: AlgaeRancher: This is an interesting article and should be read by a large group of people who do not read.

This clear evidence should definitely be noticed by a large group of people who do not understand what evidence is.


If a raging pandemic won't teach them nothing will
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the kind of person we need in America today.  Somebody willing to stand up for what's right, despite the waves of hatred they receive for it.  Things like this keep me from despairing too much about this country...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

think_balance: The story is really interesting. The backlash this guy is receiving is ludicrous.


They want him to lend them credibility by claiming to be outraged about statues of his ancestor being torn down. Instead he's 100% in support of the statues being removed. This, to them, is betrayal.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: DarkSoulNoHope: The only Robert E. Lee you'd be fine with visiting Gettysburg!

Should of just shortened it to Robert Lee...

/W, you moron


Should of said "should have" or "should've".

/You moran 😉
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: deathdidpartme: Three CNN articles 6:30 hours where is the Jeff Zucker story?

Says the guy who did not look. It's on every news outlet - including CNN


No just the radio.
 
