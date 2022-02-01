 Skip to content
(NPR)   Finally, science explains why you feel so heartbroken when you break up with somebody. And yes, it's a little more complicated than "no more regular sexy time"   (npr.org) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what the pepto bismol is for, couple shots of that and everything settles down just fine.  I think its because I don't go through that too often so I'm not too good with the preserving of the memorabilia, not like you serial daters who probably have a whole room in their basement dedicated to breaking up an ex.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ween - Baby Bitch Demo
Youtube 5qQjcb-bFfU
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa - How Could I Be Such A Fool?
Youtube cpYmHNicnkQ
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Otis Redding & Carla Thomas - Tramp
Youtube wP7VU6AVIgc
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've broken up plenty of times.  It mostly hurts just to get dumped.  When you break up with someone, you feel bad about it having to happen, but it's mostly a relief that you don't have to question it anymore.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Must be close to Valentine's Day...
 
Snort
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Being broken up with does suck.

Doing the breaking up?  Not so much.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"He handed me his phone to look at an email from his brother. Only there was a different email on his phone, and it was a love note to another woman."

wat
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I feel a little heartbroken, but I always leave a $5 tip.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snort: Being broken up with does suck.

Doing the breaking up?  Not so much.


I dunno. I felt enormous relief when my long-term high school girlfriend sent me a breakup letter. Probably a good sign that it was really, really stupid to keep that going for as long as we did.

/no one is a smart teenager
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not painful at all if you've only known them for an hour. It's expensive. But not painful. Unless your into that.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is a poorly veiled book advertisement.
 
groppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My worst break up wrecked me for a long time and took a while to recover from almost turned me into an early version of a trilby wearing MRA douche but I got better. My last breakup sucked but it was easier to see coming so I was more ready for it.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Protip: just don't fall in love.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just pissed off at the wasted 30 years
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Would be interesting to see how many suicides were preceded by a relationship breakup.  Definitely preceded my attempt.  And definitely why the majority of people were in the local loony bin...

Breakups suck.  Heartache is the worst pain I've felt in my 35 years. So far.
 
