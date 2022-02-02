 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Gosh darn kids these days are taking longer than ever to get off my lawn   (bbc.com) divider line
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Spoiler: Because they're not even bothering with the lawn anymore...

//also, the minefields.
 
ansius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And as we have seen from all the Karens throwing hissy fits in supermarkets and all the 'peaked in high school' jocks who will assault retail or hospitality workers if they're asked to wear a mask while indoors, some people never grow out of adolescence.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are now operations to block backfisch?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey Prince Andrew get off my lawn!
It only just grew.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As developed-world living standards and education policies began to change in the early 20th Century, however, young people were increasingly able to live fully under the wings of their parents or guardians for longer, supported financially and emotionally.

Prior to the 20th century in the west, the age at which you were no longer financially supported by your parents was "literally never".  And as far as emotional 'support'... you were expected to live in physical or geographic proximity to your parents until they died, or you did.

Teenagers being "workers" in the 1800s was not them being fully wage-earning laborers like TFA is trying to imply with its stupid bullshiat anti-history, it was barely-supplemental subsistence income that helped their parents support the family as a whole.  The adoption of the idea of "teenagers" corresponds to them being expected to transition into a much, much greater degree of independence, and be much less sheltered in every way, than people of those ages in previous generations.

The BBC is famous for sometimes coming out swinging with bafflingly bad takes, but this is so absurdly diametrically opposed to anything resembling anything that actually happened that it basically comes from the Nemesis universe.  Leonard Nemoy is stroking his glorious goatee in puzzlement right now.
 
