(I Heart Radio)   A mugshot of a sexy British burglar is causing an influx of women to leave their back doors unlocked if you know what I mean and I think you do   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rule #1 Have money.
Rule #2 Be good looking.
Rule #3 See rule number 1.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
healthsafetysigns.co.ukView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Not everyone likes having their backdoors smashed in, but then again some foke'll..."

\you can't explain that!
\\or maybe you can
\\\three
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess no one is leaving their door unlocked(unless they already did), and this is just subby and IHR making sh*t up.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby, do you mean anal?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Subby, do you mean anal?


It's ALWAYS butt stuff.
 
cranked
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: I'm gonna guess no one is leaving their door unlocked(unless they already did), and this is just subby and IHR making sh*t up.


Bah Humbugler.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Y'all  can be your own judges as far as handsome, but he does look rapey.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
his mugshot...


clicks away
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Subby, do you mean anal?


I think the British term for that is mollygoosing.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's a turd burglar?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bird Turglar.

/that sounded funnier in my head
//need coffee
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TFA reminded me of that Jeremy Meeks guy. I had completely forgotten about him, and assumed he probably effd up his chance and was likely sitting in prison somewhere.

Apparently not. He seems to be doing really well, and his modeling career took off. Good for him!
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The line-up...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it butt stuff? Is that what subby is talking about?

It's butt stuff isn't it.

/yea it's butt stuff
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
MST3K - Space Mutiny - The many names of David Ryder
Youtube RFHlJ2voJHY
 
Mukster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oblig Brit reference

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark, I am disappoint!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Is it butt stuff? Is that what subby is talking about?

It's butt stuff isn't it.

/yea it's butt stuff


he's got a Keester fetish.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone else think he looks a little fashy?  It's probably the hair.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"British hot."

/That brow line could use some work.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
separated at birth?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
