(9News (Australia))   The reason a headless horse was found in a medieval graveyard is not because some mob dude needed a warning   (9news.com.au) divider line
10
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Merovingian Mongo just pawn in game of draughts
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They found Nandor's horse, Jahan!
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Free horse?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Incoming CSB: I sat next to a lady at the bar who had a big ol bruise on her pimp hand. I did not ask about it because I did not need to get told...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wolf Nipple Chips
Youtube H5ofIBw3uMM
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Church grim?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Headless horse? Man.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It probably went down something like this:


Game of Thrones : Horse gets its Head Cut-off
Youtube kHMT8b1hOdM
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They chopped the top off a porsche?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: They chopped the top off a porsche?


Nope, circumcised a mustang
 
