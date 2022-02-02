 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   When Chekhov saw the long winter, he saw a winter bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet we know that winter is just another step in the cycle of life. Please keep that in mind for the next six weeks   (wjactv.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2022 at 12:29 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nuclear wessels.
 
neongoats
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*shakes tiny fist*
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Saw his shadow? Maybe he saw that other one had died and it'll be an early spring. Because screw you, it's 3 degrees here right now.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, at least nobody noticed that Feb 2 is about six weeks out from the spring equinox anyway, whether he sees his shadow or not.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just got my train tickets...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"...still anatomically impossible, Mister Garibaldi, even in the winter...."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When Chekhov saw Ceti Alpha Five, he saw a desert bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet we know that it is home to ear worms which are just another step in the cycle of life. Please keep that in mind as Khan makes us do terrible things.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.