(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Groundhog Day is not of American origins. It can be traced much farther than that for predicting the weather. The Germans apparently used badgers. Also happy Candlemass everyone   (fox43.com) divider line
    Imbolc, Groundhog Day, Season, cold weather, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Sun, Cross-quarter day, Winter solstice  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless it has a native American name, it's likely not of American origins.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it not make a lot more sense to gauge the number of fallen iguanas?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today of all days, don't drive angry.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh right, don't drive on the railroad tracks!
 
Europos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know about the German badgers. Candlemass was also the day farm workers got their 12 month salary for a long time and until 1912 a state holiday in Bavaria. Of course this is only relevant to my interests because it's my birthday.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come to Canucklestan & mock our deceased wildlife:
Fark user imageView Full Size

'BWAHAHA! He ain't seeing his shadow this year!'

Fark user imageView Full Size

'BWAHAHA! Trash-panda is complete trash now!'

/gallows humour
//yes, we spell humour with an "additional" u
///Queen's English, maternal fornicators - doth thou speak it?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if Pfeffenhausen Phil chewed his handler's hand off it was 6 more weeks of winter?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I have to shovel the sidewalk and driveway, it FEELS like I've been at it for 6 weeks.

/just an old man
//only one here that bothers to shovel for everyone else
///GET OFF MA SNOW!
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


meanwhile, in Ukraine
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand the fuss. Spring always happens on March 20th.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's that day between the solstice and equinox.  From the internet:

The halfway point between a solstice and equinox is called a cross-quarter day. These are Candlemas or Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, Beltane or May Day on May 1, Lammas on August 1, and All Souls' Day or Halloween on Oct. ... The cross-quarter days held great significance to pagan religions and the very early Christian church

From a different part of the internet.

Lammas is The Green Man.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blessed Imbolc to those in the Northern Hemisphere who celebrate. And a Blessed Lughnasadh in the Southern Hemisphere.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: I don't understand the fuss. Spring always happens on March 20th.


Only on the Northern Hemisphere on this particular planet, so that is still pretty special.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Little known fact: the groundhog doesn't see it's shadow, but instead sees the Spirit of Winter itself.  If you kill the groundhog - in an especially brutal way - it will scare the Spirit of Winter and spring will arrive early.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Candlemass - "Mirror Mirror" Official Video (1988)
Youtube XRHEnREuJZQ


Here, enjoy a terrible video for a cool song.
 
gayzuponme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
First off, It's my Birthday, so all things Groundhog Day interest me.  Love the way it was a pagan celebration first, like everything Christianity glommed on to.  It marks the halfway point of winter.  Love the Movie, has a very Zen "Phil"-osopy (which I'm needing these days).
I've Learned to Embrace it!
Own the Hog!  lol
 
hi13760
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Unless it has a native American name, it's likely not of American origins.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Blessed Imbolc to those in the Northern Hemisphere who celebrate


My first thought was "Imbolc -- The New Ivermectin."
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mushroom mushroom.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gayzuponme: First off, It's my Birthday, so all things Groundhog Day interest me.  Love the way it was a pagan celebration first, like everything Christianity glommed on to.  It marks the halfway point of winter.  Love the Movie, has a very Zen "Phil"-osopy (which I'm needing these days).
I've Learned to Embrace it!
Own the Hog!  lol


Happy birthday 🎉
 
