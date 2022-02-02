 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Man throws bricks and threatens cops with blowtorch, almost takes the room temperature challenge as a result   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, man shot, Wanted poster, police, bricks, blow torch  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man is clearly disturbed.
 
danvon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just before he ran away, jumped into a car and tried to run over the arresting officers.

Yeah, that's gonna get you shot, or at least shot at.
 
Katwang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He may have been a few bricks shy of a load.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, Bricky Blowtorch. We all knew his penchant for flaming masonry would land him in trouble one day.
Though if I recall correctly, the ladies considered him a hot lay.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
race check.

can we get a race check on aisle 4?
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rightClick: race check.

can we get a race check on aisle 4?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Katwang: He may have been a few bricks shy of a load.


There's a few bricks missing from his building.
 
