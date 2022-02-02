 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Apparently SpongeBob SquarePants is just off a Sydney Australia beach trying to make life fabulous for the sharks there   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Weird, Great white shark, Shark, Fish, Ocean, Australia, Lamniformes, Megalodon, Manly, New South Wales  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just checking in to say that they should have went with small plastic disc you throw
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought we last saw him in Haiti
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you're going to use the brand Frisbee, you should at least recognize what is and isn't a Frisbee.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: I thought we last saw him in Haiti
[external-preview.redd.it image 500x384]


Typical anti-Sponge Bob propaganda. Everyone has their bad days but Patrick helps to keep him grounded
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
