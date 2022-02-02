 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAFF Huntsville)   Your honor, you've got to understand - I was only driving the wrong way because the ghost of Dale Earnhardt told me to   (waff.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange, Dale Earnhardt, Daniel Asseff, LAS VEGAS, Judge Ann Zimmerman, wrong way, Daytona 500, area of Lake North Drive, deadly weapon  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Possible super-rare Dale Earnhardt trifecta???
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Possible super-rare Dale Earnhardt trifecta???


Maybe double tapping it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Possible super-rare Dale Earnhardt trifecta???


The third thread's gonna crash and burn.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we yet reached peak Dale Earnhardt?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more DE green and my commemorative plate set price is gonna kill it on Ebay.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Zimmerman noted that Asseff reportedly had heroin and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crashes."

You don't say.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a.espncdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of all the times DE decided to say fark it and drive the other way?
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Because of all the times DE decided to say fark it and drive the other way?


He tried once.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:In a court hearing Tuesday, Asseff told Judge Ann Zimmerman that Earnhardt's ghost told him to drive the wrong way on the freeway in order to get the mayor's attention and bring NASCAR back to Las Vegas.

Yeah, but instead you got in a deadly accident, got arrested, and will no doubt end up in jail.

You have failed to bring Nascar back to Vegas, disappointed the ghost of Dale Earnhardt, and left at least one person dead.

Good going, he's going to haunt the fark out of you in jail, no doubt.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Possible super-rare Dale Earnhardt trifecta???


In this case I believe we would call it a 3-car-fecta.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost of ol' Dale Earnhardt trifecta is now ago
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Possible super-rare Dale Earnhardt trifecta???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat does he hate his fans.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Possible super-rare Dale Earnhardt trifecta???


Fark user imageView Full Size
I made this screen grab just to ask that
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/1
//2
///dale earnhardt
////4
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Because of all the times DE decided to say fark it and drive the other way?


That was Alan Kulwicki's Polish Victory Lap. RIP Alan.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Las Vegas?  Nah homie, you're farked.  You say that in Shelby, NC you might get some traction with your defense, but that ain't flying west of Texas.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Because of all the times DE decided to say fark it and drive the other way?


Nah..  that was Allen Kulwicki's thing.. at least on the victory lap...
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:In a court hearing Tuesday, Asseff told Judge Ann Zimmerman that Earnhardt's ghost told him to drive the wrong way on the freeway in order to get the mayor's attention and bring NASCAR back to Las Vegas.

Yeah, but instead you got in a deadly accident, got arrested, and will no doubt end up in jail.

You have failed to bring Nascar back to Vegas, disappointed the ghost of Dale Earnhardt, and left at least one person dead.

Good going, he's going to haunt the fark out of you in jail, no doubt.


Huh? Le Vages is March 6th AND Oct 16th, in the play-offs for 2022; It never left... yet

/ Wha'chu talkin'bout. Cletus?
// Seems a few more people need to lay off the Meth and Heroin.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: akya: FTA:In a court hearing Tuesday, Asseff told Judge Ann Zimmerman that Earnhardt's ghost told him to drive the wrong way on the freeway in order to get the mayor's attention and bring NASCAR back to Las Vegas.

Yeah, but instead you got in a deadly accident, got arrested, and will no doubt end up in jail.

You have failed to bring Nascar back to Vegas, disappointed the ghost of Dale Earnhardt, and left at least one person dead.

Good going, he's going to haunt the fark out of you in jail, no doubt.

Huh? Le Vages is March 6th AND Oct 16th, in the play-offs for 2022; It never left... yet

/ Wha'chu talkin'bout. Cletus?
// Seems a few more people need to lay off the Meth and Heroin.


I'll admit, I know very little about NASCAR and, until moments ago, whether or not it has a presence in Las Vegas.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.