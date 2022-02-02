 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Dr. Frankenstein and Igor haven't been spotted yet but someone is stealing a lot of human remains from a cemetery in Melbourne, Australia   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Creepy, Human anatomy, Human body, Mausoleum, Criminal Investigation Department, Detective Acting Inspector Ben Jarman, body parts, Crime, human remains  
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is definitely abbynormal behavior.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New family of ghouls just moved in.  No big.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, is there a full moon on Halloween this year?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh, is there a full moon on Halloween this year?


I swear Halloween decorations come out earlier and earlier every year!
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You could say police are on the lookout for...
<puts on sunglasses>
Anyone with something to Gein....

///YEEAAAHHHHH
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Madman drummers bummers: Oh, is there a full moon on Halloween this year?

I swear Halloween decorations come out earlier and earlier every year!


They're in the Southern hemisphere, it's October there.
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doesn't say how recently the people died...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"This is a very rare event, I'm not sure what person is motivated to do this."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Dr. Klopek whistles innocently...
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unfortunate ad placement...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone just wants to make a friend.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Blucher
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She needs new parts for her face.

cdn.radioiowa.comView Full Size


The old ones keep rejecting the underlying structure.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Blucher


"Neigh-eigh-eigh-eigh!"
 
Mukster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mel Brooks' new movie idea: Young Frankenstein Dundee Down Under starring Bruce Brucess
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just let them steal the rest of the body parts. That's some prime real estate being wasted.
 
