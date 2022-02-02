 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Texas is one of three states where you can put your water heater in the attic, and they're facing an ice storm   (kxan.com) divider line
30
    More: Awkward, Colorado, depth look, U.S. state, Austin, Texas, Texas, Eli Wallach, cold conditions, Water  
•       •       •

553 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2022 at 7:59 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And Texas plumbers rejoice.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why would that be a good idea?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So...just like anywhere else people drip their pipes ?
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pipe dripping is advised by our municipal utility to keep the buried lines from freezing in Wisconsin.  They send out notices when the frost layer is getting close to the depths of the pipes.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As someone who grew up poor in a dilapidated house we basically dripped our faucets all winter.

Of course most of the faucets leaked anyway so it wasn't an issue.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If your pipe is dripping, you should probably see your doctor.
 
sleze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does your attic look like this?

constructioncanada.netView Full Size


Then sure.  However, I am betting that 99% of Texas attics are NOT conditioned spaces.

/foam insulated my attic as part of remodel
//GREAT decision
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
sleze:

The extra cost is made up for in electrical cost savinggs, this should be mandatory no matter where you are.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've now (personally) replaced the water heater in my house twice. The hardest part of the jorb is getting the damn thing out of the house, and I live in a ranch style home without basement. I cannot even imagine what trying to get a WH out of your farking attic would be like. I guess that's what young people are for.

/ my back hurts like hell just thinking aboot it
 
sniderman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good thing they got that pesky failing power grid thing corrected after the last adverse weather event, right?
 
brilett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pipe dripping is known everywhere.

Attic water heater? That's Padled level construction. We need things that go splash.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: If your pipe is dripping, you should probably see your doctor.


Probably caught it from a toilet seat. Or, maybe a tractor.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I've now (personally) replaced the water heater in my house twice. The hardest part of the jorb is getting the damn thing out of the house, and I live in a ranch style home without basement. I cannot even imagine what trying to get a WH out of your farking attic would be like. I guess that's what young people are for.

/ my back hurts like hell just thinking aboot it


Empty it first.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Why would that be a good idea?


It's a terrible farking idea.

I had a boss who lived in Louisiana. His hot water tank was ABOVE his bedroom.  One day it burst and he came home to his bedroom ceiling floating on his bedroom floor and thousands upon thousands of dollars in repairs.

Having a pressurized hot water bomb above where I'm supposed to sleep would be enough to make me nope out of any house purchase unless they came down on the cost (lol, right) or moved it.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As someone who woke up one morning a few years ago to discover my water heater had decided to leak out into my basement, I'm very much not getting a kick out of this story.
I mean, I assume there would be a drip pan involved, but still.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I've now (personally) replaced the water heater in my house twice. The hardest part of the jorb is getting the damn thing out of the house, and I live in a ranch style home without basement. I cannot even imagine what trying to get a WH out of your farking attic would be like. I guess that's what young people are for.

/ my back hurts like hell just thinking aboot it


My house was built in 1993. I bought it in 1999. I have yet to replace my WH, and I have no knowledge that it was replace before we bought it. My WH may be 29 years old. That might be some kind of record.

It sits on a 4x4 concrete slab in the crawl space under my house (house is peer/beam). I've not seen any signs of leakage, but I wouldn't be surprised if did. I should probably take my winnings off the table and go ahead and proactively replace it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could be worse.
Could be a furnace in the attic.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Nick Nostril: I've now (personally) replaced the water heater in my house twice. The hardest part of the jorb is getting the damn thing out of the house, and I live in a ranch style home without basement. I cannot even imagine what trying to get a WH out of your farking attic would be like. I guess that's what young people are for.

/ my back hurts like hell just thinking aboot it

My house was built in 1993. I bought it in 1999. I have yet to replace my WH, and I have no knowledge that it was replace before we bought it. My WH may be 29 years old. That might be some kind of record.

It sits on a 4x4 concrete slab in the crawl space under my house (house is peer/beam). I've not seen any signs of leakage, but I wouldn't be surprised if did. I should probably take my winnings off the table and go ahead and proactively replace it.


Pier, damnit.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I cannot even imagine what trying to get a WH out of your farking attic would be like.


I would just chuck it out the window. Let gravity be your coworker.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I imagine having the water heater in the attic increases your water pressure, which would be nice.
 
twocent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the deep south old houses often have the gas-powered hot water heater on the exterior wall of the house in a little wooden hutch that looks like a repurposed outhouse.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I've now (personally) replaced the water heater in my house twice. The hardest part of the jorb is getting the damn thing out of the house, and I live in a ranch style home without basement. I cannot even imagine what trying to get a WH out of your farking attic would be like. I guess that's what young people are for.

/ my back hurts like hell just thinking aboot it


New water heaters are slightly wider because they are required to have more insulation . Those with pull down staircases have to remove the whole staircase in order to get the water heater into the attic . Not fun .
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Could be worse.
Could be a furnace in the attic.


WTF, may as well just put it outside
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sleze: Does your attic look like this?

[constructioncanada.net image 800x533]

Then sure.  However, I am betting that 99% of Texas attics are NOT conditioned spaces.

/foam insulated my attic as part of remodel
//GREAT decision


How did you do that, like 1000 cans of that expanding foam?
 
thornhill
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This article is a hot mess of crap.

FTFA:

AUSTIN (KXAN) - As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be "dripping" my pipes during hard freezes in Texas

I had never heard of such a thing - even in extremely cold conditions in the Colorado mountains, I had never left a faucet running to avoid having pipes freeze. So why do people do it in Texas?

Huh? No matter where you live, pipes freezing is an issue if it gets cold enough with older homes that lack good insulation.

In cold weather climates like Colorado's, pipes are put in interior walls and floors, while they're regularly on exterior walls here in Texas

That's not entirely true or the issue. In historic southern homes, all of the pipes can be in the interior of the home, but the crawl space where all of the pipes run, is not insulated and vents that allow moisture to escape also let cold air blast in, which freeze the pipes.

Texas is one of three states where you can put your water heater in the attic, the Local 286 Plumbers and Pipefitters explained.

I'm calling BS on that. I've lived in the South for 12 years -- it's common to see water heaters in the attic throughout the region. I highly doubt people are putting them up there illegally because it would be caught during the house inspection when it's sold.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nick Nostril: I've now (personally) replaced the water heater in my house twice. The hardest part of the jorb is getting the damn thing out of the house, and I live in a ranch style home without basement. I cannot even imagine what trying to get a WH out of your farking attic would be like. I guess that's what young people are for.

/ my back hurts like hell just thinking aboot it

Empty it first.


Lol, obviously. However, the first one I changed out I waited too long and the bottom had filled with sediment to the point where the drain only allowed some percentage to come out. My bro in law and I wrestled it to my back patio door where we had to contend with a 6 inch drop. I said "fark it", gave it a shove and let it topple over out the door. Very satisfying. I let it sit there there and leak out to the point where I could handle it.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: Nick Nostril: I've now (personally) replaced the water heater in my house twice. The hardest part of the jorb is getting the damn thing out of the house, and I live in a ranch style home without basement. I cannot even imagine what trying to get a WH out of your farking attic would be like. I guess that's what young people are for.

/ my back hurts like hell just thinking aboot it

My house was built in 1993. I bought it in 1999. I have yet to replace my WH, and I have no knowledge that it was replace before we bought it. My WH may be 29 years old. That might be some kind of record.

It sits on a 4x4 concrete slab in the crawl space under my house (house is peer/beam). I've not seen any signs of leakage, but I wouldn't be surprised if did. I should probably take my winnings off the table and go ahead and proactively replace it.


At least get it inspected. There is probably a sacrificial anode that might need replacing.
 
ScottRiqui
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sleze: Does your attic look like this?

[constructioncanada.net image 800x533]

Then sure.  However, I am betting that 99% of Texas attics are NOT conditioned spaces.

/foam insulated my attic as part of remodel
//GREAT decision


As a kid growing up in Texas I never thought about it because I'd never seen it done any other way, but it's also weird that other than the outside compressor coil & fan, *all* of the HVAC components go into the attic here - fan, evaporator, air handler, and all ductwork.  I've heard it described as "making ice cream in the oven," which I think is a pretty apt description considering how hot the attics get here in the summer.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
thornhill:
I'm calling BS on that. I've lived in the South for 12 years -- it's common to see water heaters in the attic throughout the region. I highly doubt people are putting them up there illegally because it would be caught during the house inspection when it's sold.

They tell the inspector it's a still.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cortez the Killer: Nick Nostril: I've now (personally) replaced the water heater in my house twice. The hardest part of the jorb is getting the damn thing out of the house, and I live in a ranch style home without basement. I cannot even imagine what trying to get a WH out of your farking attic would be like. I guess that's what young people are for.

/ my back hurts like hell just thinking aboot it

My house was built in 1993. I bought it in 1999. I have yet to replace my WH, and I have no knowledge that it was replace before we bought it. My WH may be 29 years old. That might be some kind of record.

It sits on a 4x4 concrete slab in the crawl space under my house (house is peer/beam). I've not seen any signs of leakage, but I wouldn't be surprised if did. I should probably take my winnings off the table and go ahead and proactively replace it.


I did that a couple of years ago with my furnace and AC unit. Both were 45 years old and running great but my maintenance guy said that there were no newly manufactured parts to be had any more for the furnace if something gave out. I figured there was no point rolling those dice any more and had them both replaced with high efficiency models. Just in time to be trapped at home for a year so I got to really enjoy them.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.