(9News (Australia))   The latest in COVID dining etiquette? South Korea's new nose-only mask that lets you still spread the love with your mouth   (9news.com.au) divider line
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Might work in korea, but the US has waaaaaay too many mouth breathers.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's wearing a panty liner over her nose?
 
comrade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lol. I've only seen those in recent Japanese porn. This article is giving me a boner.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I sneezed whilst wearing a mask the other day. It was very very unpleasant.
It would have been MUCH worse wearing one of these "nose-cone" thingies.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a menstrual pad.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Insane.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ha ! They must be trying to own the libs   who only cover their mouth with the mask .
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not familiar with South Korean etiquette, but maybe they're not pigs that talk while they're eating.

Seriously, no one wants to hear what you have to say enough to look at your mouth full of masticsted slop.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The Kosk can be worn like a typical face mask, which cover both the nose and the mouth, but has the added feature that it can be folded up so that it sits only over the wearer's nose."

You can't do that with a normal mask?
 
