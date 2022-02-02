 Skip to content
 
(WKRN Nashville)   Police are on the hunt for a burglar caught on camera in blue and yellow dinosaur onesie, still unsure if this is a Barney or a Pokemon reference   (wkrn.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that a mask dangling from one ear?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Is that a mask dangling from one ear?


He is not a smart dinosaur.
He even waves to the camera.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police have issued the following APB: "Gotta Catch 'Em All"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where is he rabbit? Is he hiding in the stove?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm... someone wearing a really loud outfit who should want to remain incognito.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Always secretly loved the outfit, but my sympathies to Colin Baker for having to wear it.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If any of his peers see this one might turn him in. All of them will be laughing and will probably get stuck with a nickname he's going to hate.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/That Pageant Hair, tho...
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone should have told him about how lemon juice prevents cameras from seeing clearly.
 
