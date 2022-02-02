 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Irish family on hike in snowy woods uncover crumbled ruins of forgotten Celtic castle. Surprisingly not haunted with leprechauns and fairies (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Creepy, Urban exploration, Shiba Inu, family of urban explorers, Cave Clan, latest weather updates, news stories, story of their exploration, series of images  
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
German family, subby.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I should go for a hike and make up my time in the evening.

I did that yesterday and it was excellent.

/cancels upcoming meeting
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you find gold leave it there.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is a castle in every Irish farmer's field.  Or a burial mound.  The place is littered with them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe if it was in farkin Ireland..
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But there may be banshees.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Shiba Inu dog on a leed"

I know it's Ireland but I'm pretty sure that's not how it's spelled, Gaelic influence or not.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They have to watch out for the lhurgoyf
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would think finding a Celtic castle in Germany would be a big deal.  I knew the Celts originated in central Europe but I didn't think they lived there for millennia.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not sure the celts built castles.  Hill forts and henges yes, but castles?  Sounds Roman to me
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What leprechauns and fairies look like in Germany:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I ain't going out in zee voods today!
 
