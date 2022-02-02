 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Bee careful when flying out of UK airports   (independent.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Creepy, Air Accidents Investigation Branch, Insect, British Airways, Insect infestations, pitot probes, London Heathrow Airport, Bee, human activity  
•       •       •

512 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 02 Feb 2022 at 9:05 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not a pilot or a mechanic but isn't that something you should be checking before barrelling down the runway?


Also, I thought they covered those things when they parked then, specifically because of things like this?


Anyone in the industry here that has any insight?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Pilot probe"?

Is that the same thing as a Pitot tube? If so, those tubes are farking tiny. How the hell does any bug, nevermind a wasp, nest in there???
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm not a pilot or a mechanic...


Username and story check out.
 
Andric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tired of these monkey fighting bees on this Monday to Friday plane.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Planes are grounded due to mere insects buzzing around?
Geesh, calling you lot "10-ply" is an insult to peeps who can actually wipe themselves.
You Londoners are officially "CHAMPAGNE-BIDET"!

'Jeeves, do I feel a lower-cost sparkling wine tickling my ring-piece? This shan't do!'
 
Floor Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am a pilot and the intake end of the pitot is bee size and bees just love them. You check them just like you check a speedometer in a car, start moving and it should read your speed, no reading, abort your takeoff .
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nuclear inspectors
Youtube _Rsk1quUps0
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are three airports you should fly too, but not through.  Heathrow is #1 on the list,  followed by O'Hare and Reykjavik.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Disney, at EPCOT food festival. Used to have a booth that did bee products. They'd sell candles, and also have honey comb and a a few bee hives and attract bees to the booth.

Eventually they shut it down after some sharp person in customer relations realized it's probably not a good idea to put bees in close contact with guest that might have deadly bee allergies.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.