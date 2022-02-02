 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Business Journals)   Dale Earnhardt's hometown to be testing site for drone pharmaceutical deliveries. Go ahead & post your "Flying Fentanyl" jokes, everybody else will   (bizjournals.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 02 Feb 2022 at 11:05 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dale Earnhardt trifecta in play
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they keep turning left until they crash?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's nice we are diversifying the ways we kill people with drones
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pirate drones will take them down.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The drone operators will be wearing Nomex, duh.  The question will be:  is it military OD green Nomex or white Nomex with sponsors' logos?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Step 2) One large order of Nitroglycerin.

<clears throat> For my heart, obviously.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Missile Meth?
'Overing Opioids?
 
invictus2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Missile Meth?
'Overing Opioids?


Hovering Hillbillies
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That thar drone looks like it's a-packing oxy!  Shoot it down, Cleetus.
 
shinji3i [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Flying Fentanyl
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I see Clem's order of pseudoephedrine has arrived.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was thinking more like flying moonshine..
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pillicopter.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Right now there are hunters asking would a 50-cal be too much to bring down this drug drone with contents intact.

Fark user imageView Full Size

So cute, it has port-starboard wing lights.
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this program will run into some walls when it first starts.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
content.cxpublic.comView Full Size

Pass.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They should try it in Jeremy Mayfield's hometown instead. If they don't get shot down and the contents used in cooking meth, then it'll work anywhere.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sovereign citizens will be taxing incursions into sovereign air space.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I fought the wall... I fought the wall....and the wall won
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dale Earnhardt fans are kinda dopey.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.