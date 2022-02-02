 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Use of sleep aid melatonin is risi   (cnn.com) divider line
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know why, but every time I've taken melatonin, I've stayed up the entire night.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: I don't know why, but every time I've taken melatonin, I've stayed up the entire night.


If you've been freebasing it, you might have smoked crack.
 
comrade
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Large doses don't help and even keep you awake. 2mg is the most effective for me but I can't have any alcohol for it to be effective. I only use it sporadically when I have jet lag but I completely understand people using it during the pandemic.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: I don't know why, but every time I've taken melatonin, I've stayed up the entire night.


You need to take like a fist-full of them.  One or two of the gummies won't do the trick.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not good to use it too long. Once you take it there's a short window to go to sleep. If you push through it you will probably stay up all night. Other than that it's not as bad for you as the a lot of the prescription sleep aids.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't take melatonin. When I tried it in the past the effing disturbing vivid dreams just wrecked me. I do much better with Zzzquil if I take anything.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA: Melatonin has been linked to headache, dizziness, nausea, stomach cramps, drowsiness, confusion or disorientation, irritability and mild anxiety, depression and tremors, as well as abnormally low blood pressure. It can also interact with common medications and trigger allergies.

Isn't that the standard placebo spread?
 
Esroc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or you could, you know, address the lifestyle choices you've made that make something as easy as sleeping into a hassle.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been an insomniac all my life. The uncertainty of being a freelancer over the past year hasn't helped. I started to take a low dose melatonin/lavender blend and I've been able to sleep through the night with pleasant, lucid dreams rather than disjointed nightmares.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Zzz-quil gave me a pretty sweet buzz last night.  Still got a shiatty sleep score.  Took melatonin for a week. Still got shiatty sleep scores.

There's pretty much f*ck all out there for people that can fall asleep reasily but then wake up in the middle of the night. And I'm getting a little smashy about the FitBit algorithm that seems to think people can lie in bed 14 hours to get 8 hours sleep every f*cking night..
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tried that shiat once for an extended bout of jetlag. Did bugger-all.
 
