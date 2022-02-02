 Skip to content
 
(Record Journal)   Useful wintertime safety tips about reservoirs, such as: "Snow can insulate ice and keep it from freezing." Huh. Learn something new every day   (myrecordjournal.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say, be patient. In another ten years, ice will no longer be commonplace, but rather a symbol of opulence in the coming Water Wars.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A couple inches of snow are basically aerogel made from water.

If subby has doubts about his new found knowledge, I have a river he's welcome to learn on.
 
eKonk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: A couple inches of snow are basically aerogel made from water.

If subby has doubts about his new found knowledge, I have a river he's welcome to learn on.


Be that as it may, you cannot keep ice from freezing by using an insulating layer of snow.
It's ice. It's already frozen. That's what ice means.

/granted, the advice in TFA is good. The insulating layer of snow can prevent cold air above from maintaining the frozen state, while allowing the liquid water below to thaw the ice, particularly in a convection system like the river you mention...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"In order to protect the safety of our customers and the quality of our water, the RWA does not allow activities of any kind on the ice at our reservoirs, which serve as the source of drinking water for some 430,000 consumers in Greater New Haven," said RWA Police Captain Paul Ruggiero.

We'd rather our drinking water not taste slightly corpsy.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

eKonk: SimonElectric: A couple inches of snow are basically aerogel made from water.

If subby has doubts about his new found knowledge, I have a river he's welcome to learn on.

Be that as it may, you cannot keep ice from freezing by using an insulating layer of snow.
It's ice. It's already frozen. That's what ice means.

/granted, the advice in TFA is good. The insulating layer of snow can prevent cold air above from maintaining the frozen state, while allowing the liquid water below to thaw the ice, particularly in a convection system like the river you mention...
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I say, be patient. In another ten years, ice will no longer be commonplace, but rather a symbol of opulence in the coming Water Wars.


Back in the 1900 my Great Grandfather used to cut ice at the local kettle lake Ronkonkoma for his butcher business. In the fifties cars would drive on it and sometimes sink to the bottom. Nowadays it doesn't get cold enough for ice skating.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here's another picture where the salt water of the sound pushed up the ice in Brookhaven. My Sea Captain ancestors are standing on a twenty foot pile of ice in Oldfield. It never freezes up anymore.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Using brave and still hit a paywall.
 
