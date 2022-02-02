 Skip to content
(Fox 4 Now Fort Myers)   Welcome to the neighborhood, new renters. We at the Property Owners' Association would like to inform you that our rules prohibit your landlord from renting you that house   (fox4now.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Property, Renting, local couple, lot of stressful months, Lee County, Florida, Area code 239, migraine headaches, perfect home  
1761 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2022 at 8:30 AM



koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cool, well, we signed a lease and that would make him in default--not me.  Feel free to foreclose, I'll recover rent and damages, you'll probably lose the house's value to the dominant lien from the mortgage company, and everyone will lose except me.  Kthxbye.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guy that rented the property hopefully also gets sued into oblivion. Maybe they'll end up with his house eventually.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A lot of idiocy in the article.  One thing I know we can agree on from all my time spent on Fark--Thank God for homeowner associations!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Cool, well, we signed a lease and that would make him in default--not me.  Feel free to foreclose, I'll recover rent and damages, you'll probably lose the house's value to the dominant lien from the mortgage company, and everyone will lose except me.  Kthxbye.


My thought as well. Why are they rushing to move out? They should take their sweet damn time. This is a dispute between the owner and the HOA.

/HOA. Not even once.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Cool, well, we signed a lease and that would make him in default--not me.  Feel free to foreclose, I'll recover rent and damages, you'll probably lose the house's value to the dominant lien from the mortgage company, and everyone will lose except me.  Kthxbye.


Most states are tenant friendly and evicting anyone once they're in is a long, involved process.


I would have stayed and let the courts fight it out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have stood their ground when the HOA president showed up.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Cool, well, we signed a lease and that would make him in default--not me.  Feel free to foreclose, I'll recover rent and damages, you'll probably lose the house's value to the dominant lien from the mortgage company, and everyone will lose except me.  Kthxbye.


Don't forget not having to pay rent for the months long process while they're evicting you.  That's super helpful for saving up for a security deposit.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see wisdom in this thread.

Oh, you're the property ownersassociation? Good news, I'm a renter. GFY.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they said they were squatting, maybe they wouldn't have to move out. I don't know. I'm just some schmuck on fark.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says the owner returned their money, So they are not renting now are they?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the rules are the rules."

This is something people say when they can't come up with any real justification for a rule or policy, it's just made up bullshiat.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, sue the owner for expectation damages and sunk costs
 
Screechy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: They should have stood their ground when the HOA president showed up.


There's nothing the POA president could do that they would need to "stand their ground" against.  He's not kicking them out, he's likely going to start fining the property owner, filing liens against the property, etc.  It's the landlord that is at fault here, not the POA nor the renters.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you. Evict me.

Thst will buy enough time to find a new place.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Screechy: NM Volunteer: They should have stood their ground when the HOA president showed up.

There's nothing the POA president could do that they would need to "stand their ground" against.  He's not kicking them out, he's likely going to start fining the property owner, filing liens against the property, etc.  It's the landlord that is at fault here, not the POA nor the renters.


I'm sure they felt threatened.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: A lot of idiocy in the article.  One thing I know we can agree on from all my time spent on Fark--Thank God for homeowner associations!


Nascent Cradles of Democracy, they are
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Screechy: NM Volunteer: They should have stood their ground when the HOA president showed up.

There's nothing the POA president could do that they would need to "stand their ground" against.  He's not kicking them out, he's likely going to start fining the property owner, filing liens against the property, etc.  It's the landlord that is at fault here, not the POA nor the renters.

I'm sure they felt threatened.


Stress kills
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A local couple renting what they thought was the perfect home and as they moved in, they learned a rule didn't allow them to stay."

I've read that opening summary four times now and it still reads like gibberish.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Form a contract law standpoint the renters statement to the HMO, or whatever this group is, should be "take it up with the landlord, I didn't make that agreement."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the loft boom in the oughts, a lot of developers had in their contract a clause that said the loft owner couldn't sell their loft until the developer sold all of theirs.  And if they kept one unsold, too bad.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "the rules are the rules."

This is something people say when they can't come up with any real justification for a rule or policy, it's just made up bullshiat.


Here's the justification.

Some people don't  want all their neighboring houses to be permanent  airbnb pads with loud parties all the time.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the HOA and the Home Owner kinda bullied these renters. The HOA made them homeless, when as noted above, they could have told the HOA to take it up with the owners and forced them to begin the long eviction process, in which they could still live there while looking for a new place. Then the owner quickly gave them their money back, so they don't sue him into oblivion. Sounds like the renters were scared, didn't understand much of anything, and just rolled over and did whatever they were told. There is far too many people like that in the world, and thats why the bad guys win.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox 4 spoke with the president of the Terrapin Woods POA. He said, "the rules are the rules." He said the rules state that renting in the neighborhood isn't allowed.

See?  You didn't buy the house.  You rented.  You get renters and next thing you know, there's an 82 Camaro rusting in the front yard.   Home values descend.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

12349876: Here's the justification


Don't forget the upkeep of the house either. Lots of these "renters" don't keep up with the lawn, have multiple cars parked everywhere and trash from the parties scattered everywhere...I could go on, but you get the idea.
 
blasterz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

koder: Cool, well, we signed a lease and that would make him in default--not me.  Feel free to foreclose, I'll recover rent and damages, you'll probably lose the house's value to the dominant lien from the mortgage company, and everyone will lose except me.  Kthxbye.


So much this. It's not like the Sheriff's gonna show up and evict someone on the word of some dude across the street that doesn't own the property. The homeowner farked up and may face consequences, but there's no reason for the family to live out of garbage bags. Depending how long a lease the family signed, it'd likely take at least that long for HOA fees to accrue on the actual owner, then file a lien on the property, then attempt to force a foreclosure after which the family would face eviction. They've got at least a year to get comfy.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "the rules are the rules."

This is something people say when they can't come up with any real justification for a rule or policy, it's just made up bullshiat.


It is generally thought that owner-occupied homes are better for property values. The HOA is supposed to protect property values.

I'm not saying I agree that the rule should exist, I don't, I don't even know if that perception is borne out by data, but that's the reason for it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "the rules are the rules."

This is something people say when they can't come up with any real justification for a rule or policy, it's just made up bullshiat.


Much like speed limits, mask mandates, or paying your taxes, rules are meant to be broken.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: During the loft boom in the oughts, a lot of developers had in their contract a clause that said the loft owner couldn't sell their loft until the developer sold all of theirs.  And if they kept one unsold, too bad.


I remember 20 years ago, some people did a waterfront redevelopment of old industrial property.  Restaurant, gym, shops, and condos.  They did not have any such provision, so people were signing contracts and flipping the units before they were even built.  So the developer was competing with dozens of other sellers while trying to sell the remaining units.  If you had waited 18 months, the discounts of 50% under the original offering became the new standard.

Irrational exuberance is unfounded market optimism that lacks a real foundation of fundamental valuation, but instead rests on psychological factors.
 
payattention
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

koder: Cool, well, we signed a lease and that would make him in default--not me.  Feel free to foreclose, I'll recover rent and damages, you'll probably lose the house's value to the dominant lien from the mortgage company, and everyone will lose except me.  Kthxbye.


BINGO! I would also maybe look into proceedings against the H.O.A. for not being on top of the situation. Waiting till someone moves in to tell them they cannot move in is pretty shoddy and suspicious, IMHO. So yes... hang out. Enjoy the (sort of) free lodging. In fact, once they start the dragging along process of refunding your money since you moved in good faith and the person renting is at fault for false pretenses, make sure to insinuate that you have an attorney and that you are pursuing legal actions against the P.O.A., the president and the board for their lack of transparency and their strong-arm tactics. (A lost cause in today's two-tiered justice system... unless you are in the upper tier.) Their best bet is to turn to the 'piranha pool' that is social media. Win over the hearts of the piranha and they will go after the P.O.A. from all sides. In today's world, this is more effective than legal action. One thing they don't want is undue attention. Give it to them.

/as you might have guessed, I have as much use for a 'homeowners association' as I do for a third nipple on my elbow.
//even less, actually...
///at least the nipple would be an interesting topic of conversation
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: fark you. Evict me.

That will buy enough time to find a new place.


They'd like to get another place eventually though, and that would become nearly impossible with an unlawful detainer on their record.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

12349876: Boo_Guy: "the rules are the rules."

This is something people say when they can't come up with any real justification for a rule or policy, it's just made up bullshiat.

Here's the justification.

Some people don't  want all their neighboring houses to be permanent  airbnb pads with loud parties all the time.


There is a clear and defined difference between short term rentals and long term rentals. You can regulate STRs, usually anything without a lease agreement and under 30 days (these are functionally commercial uses like a hotel), but your get in trouble trying to curtail inherent property rights. I want to see the covenant language and the supposed lease (if any was signed). HOAs or STRs. Which do I hate more...
 
Netrngr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: koder: Cool, well, we signed a lease and that would make him in default--not me.  Feel free to foreclose, I'll recover rent and damages, you'll probably lose the house's value to the dominant lien from the mortgage company, and everyone will lose except me.  Kthxbye.

My thought as well. Why are they rushing to move out? They should take their sweet damn time. This is a dispute between the owner and the HOA.

/HOA. Not even once.


Ya know I have a burning hatred for HOAs. Yeah i know why they exist and honestly they do exactly what they are intended to do however I dislike the idea of the HOA boards etc simply because it allows busy bodies to gain what tenuous scraps of power over others that they can get and next thing you know you have a fascist stalking the neighborhood. 
CSB: We bought our first home in a subdivision that was just starting out. It was still classified country (rural) at the time and there were houses on one street and mine way back in the back away from everyone else. No HOA and the neighbors were really nice. Fast forward a few years and they had slammed houses everywhere they could and the HOA question came up. A lot of us voted against it but not enough and we had a HOA. We tried to get control of the board but the majority of the people who bought houses there worked at the ESAB plant right down the road and were able to elect their coworkers to the board. That's when the true a-holes began to show their true colors. It wasn't long before the original owners began to sell and GTFO, myself included.
I was able to sell the house rather quickly and move to the neighborhood I grew up in right next door to my old house.and paid the mortgage off on the first one with a few dollars to spare. I will never live in a home with a HOA ever again mainly because I think they bring out the absolute worst in people.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Most states are tenant friendly and evicting anyone once they're in is a long, involved process.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

No.
1) Most states can have you out in a week via court order. The "trial" lasts about five minutes max. The landlord's lawyer asks "Do you live at this address? How much is your rent? When was the last time you paid your rent?" Magistrates (not even judges, no law degree required) rubber stamp evictions. Most tenants don't know their rights so they don't raise defenses. There's always a defense, because landlords that take their tenants to court are always negligent on habitability requirements. Many tenants don't even show up, because they see "eviction" on the summons and don't read/understand the rest or don't see the point.

2) Most tenants don't know you need a court order to evict, so the landlord saying "you're evicted" usually gets them out on the street ("consent" eviction). Or the landlord changes the locks and tosses their things on the street the second they leave (illegal "self-help" eviction). Tenants again don't know their rights so this almost always works.
 
payattention
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm:See?  You didn't buy the house.  You rented.  You get renters and next thing you know, there's an 82 Camaro rusting in the front yard.   Home values descend.

Of course. It is far more important to make sure your property values don't drop by ten dollars than it is for human beings to have housing. We should just put everyone who is not a homeowner out on the street since they are not real people who have the income to buy a bloated McMansion in the suburbs. Fark' em!

/right?
//I mean, money is more important than people anyway
///Right??
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty sure anyone who has ever owned a co-op apartment understands the limitations to subletting or renting your home.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Don't like it? Don't live there, but don't blame neighborhoods for choosing to limit the number of transient residents in an area.
 
payattention
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: IRestoreFurniture: Most states are tenant friendly and evicting anyone once they're in is a long, involved process.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

No.
1) Most states can have you out in a week via court order. The "trial" lasts about five minutes max. The landlord's lawyer asks "Do you live at this address? How much is your rent? When was the last time you paid your rent?" Magistrates (not even judges, no law degree required) rubber stamp evictions. Most tenants don't know their rights so they don't raise defenses. There's always a defense, because landlords that take their tenants to court are always negligent on habitability requirements. Many tenants don't even show up, because they see "eviction" on the summons and don't read/understand the rest or don't see the point.

2) Most tenants don't know you need a court order to evict, so the landlord saying "you're evicted" usually gets them out on the street ("consent" eviction). Or the landlord changes the locks and tosses their things on the street the second they leave (illegal "self-help" eviction). Tenants again don't know their rights so this almost always works.


HEAR HEAR!!
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're not homeless, they're in the house looking for another place to live.   The owner is an idiot and this couple learned that no matter how many things you think you have covered there's always something else to ask about that you didn't think you should have to but that's life.
 
danvon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: koder: Cool, well, we signed a lease and that would make him in default--not me.  Feel free to foreclose, I'll recover rent and damages, you'll probably lose the house's value to the dominant lien from the mortgage company, and everyone will lose except me.  Kthxbye.

Most states are tenant friendly and evicting anyone once they're in is a long, involved process.


I would have stayed and let the courts fight it out.


In my state, a an eviction takes about 3-8 weeks from the day the noticed termination  was served on the tenant. (Depending on if a 30-day notice or a 3-day notice were required, and barring unforeseen circumstances)

However, the only reason you can evict someone is for nonpayment of rent, a violation of a lease provision, or a violation of required tenant obligations listed in the law (peaceful enjoyment, allowing the LL to enter the unit to make repairs-stuff like that)

In my state, the fact that your landlord entered a lease with you that was prohibited by an other agreement in which you were not a party, would not be grounds for a court to grant restitution to the owner. IOW, in order to evict a tenant when there is a lease, the tenant has to do something wrong.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: big pig peaches: fark you. Evict me.

That will buy enough time to find a new place.

They'd like to get another place eventually though, and that would become nearly impossible with an unlawful detainer on their record.


I know that in NYC it was bad to have an eviction in your name. But I'd wager that this wouldn't be an eviction order, but a case between the HOA and the owner.


Of course I am not a lawyer or anything
 
Netrngr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pert: "A local couple renting what they thought was the perfect home and as they moved in, they learned a rule didn't allow them to stay."

I've read that opening summary four times now and it still reads like gibberish.

A local couple, renting what they thought was the perfect home, learned a rule didn't allow them to stay.


Edited for you. You know, like the editor should have done.
 
hestheone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Smells like the owner and the renters knew perfectly well that rental was not allowed but thought no one would bother them about it.  They thought wrong.  Now the HOA can spend whatever it wants to get the renters out and bill the owner for it.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hestheone: Smells like the owner and the renters knew perfectly well that rental was not allowed but thought no one would bother them about it.  They thought wrong.  Now the HOA can spend whatever it wants to get the renters out and bill the owner for it.


Are you intoxicated by the power afforded to you as a homeowners association president?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: big pig peaches: fark you. Evict me.

That will buy enough time to find a new place.

They'd like to get another place eventually though, and that would become nearly impossible with an unlawful detainer on their record.


If they had a signed lease exactly how would they get that? The homeowner screwed the pooch not them and the lease should cover them as far as that goes. If they even breathed a word of that to anyone im pretty sure they would be able to sue the HOA into oblivion.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

payattention: Harry Freakstorm:See?  You didn't buy the house.  You rented.  You get renters and next thing you know, there's an 82 Camaro rusting in the front yard.   Home values descend.

Of course. It is far more important to make sure your property values don't drop by ten dollars than it is for human beings to have housing. We should just put everyone who is not a homeowner out on the street since they are not real people who have the income to buy a bloated McMansion in the suburbs. Fark' em!

/right?
//I mean, money is more important than people anyway
///Right??


Much more likely to be a drop in the 10s of thousands of dollars. Too many rentals in a zip code can bring down property values/ equity by 14-20%. For me, that is 60-85k in value loss. That kind of money for my family and my future is more important than allowing someone to rent in my subdivision.

/5% rental cap in our subdivision
//allows for 8 homes to rent
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

12349876: Boo_Guy: "the rules are the rules."

This is something people say when they can't come up with any real justification for a rule or policy, it's just made up bullshiat.

Here's the justification.

Some people don't  want all their neighboring houses to be permanent  airbnb pads with loud parties all the time.


There's a better justification: homes should be for home-owners. Landlords leave the homes in disrepair and siphon off tenants' income to make their own effortless living. They don't take care of the home long-term like an owner would.

The landlords who rent single-family houses are some of the worst. They're always the ones who won't fix leaking roofs, won't ground outlets, or won't abate lead paint.  Because there's one family of tenants, there's fewer people who will complain or think to seek outside help. A lot of the time they're small landlords with personal attachments to the house - this was my mother's house, ungrounded outlets were good enough for her; I used to live here, this toilet always stops working after it rains, I can fix this myself, etc etc. I had multiple landlords ignore leaks. If there was noticeable mold, they'd wipe it and paint over the stain, saying it's too expensive to fix. They're often the least responsive, too, because they lack the staffing and infrastructure to address tenants' needs. It's one old man doing this by himself after he retired, doesn't want to answer the phone when the air conditioning goes out, it's 98 degrees outside, and the baby is dehydrated.

Then when that house is a dump, it perpetuates. It gets treated like a dump, because it attracts the kind of tenants who don't care about that kind of neglect. Once the mortgage is paid off, the rent just needs to cover taxes, and it's an "as is" or "at your own risk" shiathole. I had friends who had to fill up a bucket of water in the bathtub and pour it in the toilet tank to flush the toilet.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Netrngr: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: big pig peaches: fark you. Evict me.

That will buy enough time to find a new place.

They'd like to get another place eventually though, and that would become nearly impossible with an unlawful detainer on their record.

If they had a signed lease exactly how would they get that? The homeowner screwed the pooch not them and the lease should cover them as far as that goes. If they even breathed a word of that to anyone im pretty sure they would be able to sue the HOA into oblivion.


The lease was invalid from the start, so I'm not sure they can count on it protecting them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: Cool, well, we signed a lease and that would make him in default--not me.  Feel free to foreclose, I'll recover rent and damages, you'll probably lose the house's value to the dominant lien from the mortgage company, and everyone will lose except me.  Kthxbye.


In Florida the HOA can evict on behalf of the landlord for rule violations but yes this on the landlord. Proceed to sue the shiat out of them for leasing you something they couldn't lease.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Carter Pewterschmidt: koder: Cool, well, we signed a lease and that would make him in default--not me.  Feel free to foreclose, I'll recover rent and damages, you'll probably lose the house's value to the dominant lien from the mortgage company, and everyone will lose except me.  Kthxbye.

My thought as well. Why are they rushing to move out? They should take their sweet damn time. This is a dispute between the owner and the HOA.

/HOA. Not even once.

Ya know I have a burning hatred for HOAs. Yeah i know why they exist and honestly they do exactly what they are intended to do however I dislike the idea of the HOA boards etc simply because it allows busy bodies to gain what tenuous scraps of power over others that they can get and next thing you know you have a fascist stalking the neighborhood. 
CSB: We bought our first home in a subdivision that was just starting out. It was still classified country (rural) at the time and there were houses on one street and mine way back in the back away from everyone else. No HOA and the neighbors were really nice. Fast forward a few years and they had slammed houses everywhere they could and the HOA question came up. A lot of us voted against it but not enough and we had a HOA. We tried to get control of the board but the majority of the people who bought houses there worked at the ESAB plant right down the road and were able to elect their coworkers to the board. That's when the true a-holes began to show their true colors. It wasn't long before the original owners began to sell and GTFO, myself included.
I was able to sell the house rather quickly and move to the neighborhood I grew up in right next door to my old house.and paid the mortgage off on the first one with a few dollars to spare. I will never live in a home with a HOA ever again mainly because I think they bring out the absolute worst in people.


How can they force an existing home to join an HOA?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am so glad that my HOA knows that about a third (maybe half?) of the properties in my neighborhood are rented homes. As long as we pay our rent and our landlords are in good standing, they don't bust balls.

/just in case I did ask permission to put frosted vinyl for privacy on a bathroom window
//all I got in response was 'as long as you don't damage the window and it's not opaque, go ahead'
 
