Parole rejected for man who killed 77 in Norway a decade ago. He'll have to go back to prison, where he lives in better conditions than the average American apartment-dweller
5
Numberlady2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And with a click of his heels and a salute to the parole panel, it was back to jail.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tell ya what. The 77 murder victims will never get their life back. If you can figure that injustice out, and you can return the years you stole from them, you can get yours too, Anders.
 
Esroc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love that his lawyers defense is basically "can't know if he'll keep on murderin' if we don't give him a chance!"
 
NutWrench
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This evil f*cker needs to stay exactly where he is. Forever.
 
Klyukva
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did he ever get that PlayStation 3?
 
