How badly is the US doing in its fight against COVID-19? How about the highest deaths per capita of all large wealthy nations? Thanks, antivaxxers
Original
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The rest of them have functional education systems.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Suck it Germany!
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The anti-vaxxers couldn't have done it without the stupidest president ever occupying the White House.  TFG deserves lots of the credit.
 
Lambskincoat
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I knew America was stupid, but god damn we are literally off the chart.
 
raerae1980
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Damn son....Italy didn't even make the list 😕
 
dr_blasto
‘’ 10 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The rest of them have functional education systems.


And healthcare systems
 
Circusdog320
‘’ 10 hours ago  
We're having a 9-11 every 29 hours.

But everything is fine. Pandemic over
 
theToadMan
‘’ 10 hours ago  
the last couple of weeks America has had ~25% of worldwide deaths
Fark user image
 
BigBurrito
‘’ 9 hours ago  
HIghest percentage of stupid people.
 
Bootleg
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The anti-vaxxers couldn't have done it without the stupidest president ever occupying the White House.  TFG deserves lots of the credit.


Chicken and egg, stupidest president wouldn't have been elected without the idiots that became anti-vaxxers.
 
cretinbob
‘’ 9 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bootleg: Marcus Aurelius: The anti-vaxxers couldn't have done it without the stupidest president ever occupying the White House.  TFG deserves lots of the credit.

Chicken and egg, stupidest president wouldn't have been elected without the idiots that became anti-vaxxers.


Good point.
 
monsatano
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He washed his hands of these idiots when he said out loud that he got the booster. They'll still vote for him, but he's trying to appeal to the racist Youngkin-type voters who are just looking for any excuse to vote Republican.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put an asterisk next to "wealthy".
 
brilett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And they deny American Exceptionalism.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm day three of COVID right now so I'm getting a kick.

Thanks to science it just feels like a mild flu. I don't even want to think how it would have been without vaccination.
 
djfitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pretty impressive when you can have ~4x the death-rate as Australia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
From Philly to Boston
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Woah....has Japan just stopped reporting Covid related deaths or are their preventative measures  and healthcare that damn good that they've had none?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We also have the oldest and fattest population on the planet.

Well, had.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: Woah....has Japan just stopped reporting Covid related deaths or are their preventative measures  and healthcare that damn good that they've had none?


I looks like the graph there increases towards the end, so there is data there.

It seems like it is the second one.

But then again, Japanese citizens have a strangely large amount of respect for each other, and are willing to go out of their way to make things better for public spaces, so it could just be a cultural thing.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Мать Россия благодарит вас, чумные крысы.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 750x445]
[Fark user image 850x570]
[Fark user image 275x183] [Fark user image 850x478]
Мать Россия благодарит вас, чумные крысы.


lazy.
 
caljar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Biden is a failure.  He can't get one thing done right.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We have a lot of fat diabetics. This isn't any surprise.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What is really astonishing is how these people refuse to see this for anything like what it is.

To the anti-vaxxer, the fact that they haven't died from it themselves is all the proof they need that the vaccines don't work.

It doesn't help that so many people got the virus AFTER they were vaccinated.  That was just more fuel on their fire.  No matter how many times you tell them, "The vaccine is the reason all those people aren't dead.", they simply won't believe it.
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Only English-speaking countries have Rupert Murdoch's agitprop outlets to brainwash their citizens into elevating stigginit over their own wel-being.
 
rippley5150
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NOFX - The Idiots Are Taking Over
Youtube VFuvYAW5qD4
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least it's mostly killing the right people. A small silver lining in this whole thing
 
comrade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The omicron wave is huge here in Switzerland but the hospitals are fine and deaths are pretty much at zero. They need to come up with a different way to report this data when so many have been vaccinated or previously-infected.

Work-from-home orders and contact quarantines are being removed tomorrow. Later this month they will probably remove the certificate requirement for indoor events and pretty much everything else except masks and compulsory testing with symptoms.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: It doesn't help that so many people got the virus AFTER they were vaccinated.


Our state health departments have done a poor job of messaging. In Virginia, taking the most recent week of statistics (ending 1/22): https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/see-the-numbers/covid-19-in-virginia/covid-19-cases-by-vaccination-status/

For infections, the unvaxxed develop COVID-19 at a rate almost 36 times that of fully vaccinated.

Unvaxxed are hospitalized at a rate 21 times that of fully vaccinated folks.

Unvaxxed died at a rate 20 times that of fully vaccinated.

Those numbers should be plastered on billboards and run on TV constantly. They show how astoundingly effective the vaccines are. The plague rats have no way to counter those numbers.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Other weaknesses", that's a tactful way to say "fatal stupidity."
 
bighairyguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd say this a problem that will solve itself but our education system is becoming a pipeline that will efficiently pump out enough stupid people to maintain the bad numbers.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: At least it's mostly killing the right people. A small silver lining in this whole thing


it's also crippling and killing plenty of Healthcare workers who are trying to save people.

We will have an entire generation of medicine and nursing who have entered the workforce knowing only disaster medicine and COVID

This is not a good thing, even if it is shiatlords dying.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: durbnpoisn: It doesn't help that so many people got the virus AFTER they were vaccinated.

Our state health departments have done a poor job of messaging. In Virginia, taking the most recent week of statistics (ending 1/22): https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/see-the-numbers/covid-19-in-virginia/covid-19-cases-by-vaccination-status/

For infections, the unvaxxed develop COVID-19 at a rate almost 36 times that of fully vaccinated.

Unvaxxed are hospitalized at a rate 21 times that of fully vaccinated folks.

Unvaxxed died at a rate 20 times that of fully vaccinated.

Those numbers should be plastered on billboards and run on TV constantly. They show how astoundingly effective the vaccines are. The plague rats have no way to counter those numbers.


they also don't think it will happen to them. Those numbers are meaningless to convince them.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: But then again, Japanese citizens have a strangely large amount of respect for each other, and are willing to go out of their way to make things better for public spaces, so it could just be a cultural thing.


Lots of people in Japan wore masks before Covid was even a thing. Why do Japanese people wear surgical masks? It's not always for health reasons - Japan Today (From 2014)

And bowing instead of shaking hands would help as well.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The rest of them have functional education systems.


Thanks, St Reagan.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Nick Nostril: At least it's mostly killing the right people. A small silver lining in this whole thing

it's also crippling and killing plenty of Healthcare workers who are trying to save people.

We will have an entire generation of medicine and nursing who have entered the workforce knowing only disaster medicine and COVID

This is not a good thing, even if it is shiatlords dying.


100% agree. As I've said many times on these pages, I only feel sorry for the health care workers having to deal with these idiots.

/ mom is a retired RN
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: We have a lot of fat diabetics. This isn't any surprise.


Who aren't vaccinated.
 
meathome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The anti-vaxxers couldn't have done it without the stupidest president ever occupying the White House.  TFG deserves lots of the credit.


And let us not forget all of the politicians who fought to open everything back up so soon after the pandemic began, and then again after cases spiked, and then again after they spiked again, and again... and again...

Because rea$on$!

My state is decidedly blue, and watching them bow to corporate interests over the health of citizens has been nothing short of disheartening. And then there are places like Texas (obviously not blue) where their Lt. Gov is saying that the citizens would be happy to die for the sake of the economy.

FFS, let's just accept that we're no longer a first world country, it'd be easier than lying to ourselves.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Completely unrelated:

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: berylman: Woah....has Japan just stopped reporting Covid related deaths or are their preventative measures  and healthcare that damn good that they've had none?

I looks like the graph there increases towards the end, so there is data there.

It seems like it is the second one.

But then again, Japanese citizens have a strangely large amount of respect for each other, and are willing to go out of their way to make things better for public spaces, so it could just be a cultural thing.


How's their obesity rate?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Completely unrelated:

[static01.nyt.com image 600x1100]


That's not a very helpful graph...

The black line is USA vaccination and booster rates, respectively.
 
meathome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I knew America was stupid, but god damn we are literally off the chart.


There used to be a commercial where the state of education in this country was compared to the rest of the industrialized world, and how we weren't doing very well (in some cases we were dead last).

It was quickly pulled, and it wasn't until years later that I learned that it was pulled from broadcast because it made people feel bad.

Something, something, emperor's new clothes, etc.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Freedom and Small Gubmint® crowd expects the Evil Big Gubmint to fight the pandemic without their cooperation.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bootleg: Marcus Aurelius: The anti-vaxxers couldn't have done it without the stupidest president ever occupying the White House.  TFG deserves lots of the credit.

Chicken and egg, stupidest president wouldn't have been elected without the idiots that became anti-vaxxers.


I don't know how much if this I can blame on Trump.  I'm worried that the idiots in America who make-up excuses to refuse the reality of a safe and effective vaccine were always going to drag the rest of America down with them.

Maybe China's Covid zero policy is the right way to handle this situation.  The idiots have proven they are too selfish and stupid to give choices to.
 
