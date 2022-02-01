 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   "The Washington Football Team is scheduled to have a big reveal of their secret new team name on tomorrow morning's Today Show, here on NBC. Or maybe for the lulz we'll just take you live to Chopper4, which is over the team store right now"   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the most on-brand thing ever for this team.   Even their broadcast partners aren't doing them any favors.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We go live to Chopper Dave....


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Uh-oh!
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Groundhogs.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snyder, you loser.

Which week are they playing the Harlem Globetrotters?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Horrible name.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Washington Midgets
 
Bunny Deville [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Washington Commies!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bunny Deville: The Washington Commies!


The Red Herrings
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling it now. I'm making team-color shorts intended to be worn without underwear.  The Washington Commandos!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they report to the Washington Generals?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Washington Wienerschnitzels


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A missed opportunity of epic proportions.  Should have held with Washington Football Team (WFT).  Most times, marketing departments miss the obvious.  This is the most recent example.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Commanders is bad, and will almost certainly be replaced by another nickname within days.

I hope the logo isn't terrible, but I don't have much hope.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why did people like the Washington Football Team so much?

/liked the armada personally
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Commanders is bad, and will almost certainly be replaced by another nickname within days.

I hope the logo isn't terrible, but I don't have much hope.


Hopefully it will be as good as the Wizard's Klan member going up for a dunk.
 
eddievercetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wankers
Wallabies
Werewolves
Wiccans
Wights
Wunderkinden
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well...
Greetings, Commanders. o7
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Commodes
 
