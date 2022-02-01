 Skip to content
 
(WUSA9)   Intruder tries to break into Pentagon but was too chicken   (wusa9.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intruder
Youtube wiwMH7t1uV8
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Obviously it's an acoustic Kremlin listening chicken.

/s (maybe)
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It wasn't a chicken, it was a missile!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There was a time when the Pentagon didn't have proper window locks.  Like who would walk up to the building and push open a window and climb in...

/There was a cafe in the middle of the courtyard called Ground Zero Cafe.  Aparently it has become a Subway in the restaurant wars
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A chicken is just biding his time but given the chance, he'll kill you and poke your eyes out.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If this was an action movie the chicken would actually a robot chicken, containing a bomb.

/ cut the red wire.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It couldn't get intruder window?
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unarmed and considered delicious
 
