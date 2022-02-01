 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   I could storm 2000 miles
6
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Climate change.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Climate change.


February
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This storm is sponsored by Nike.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This was noon eastern on Tuesday.
I kept it because it belongs in a text book

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Winter storm? Snow joke.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: This was noon eastern on Tuesday.
I kept it because it belongs in a text book

[Fark user image image 850x509]


Hey. That one cloud looks like a bunny. Thx!  Made my day.
 
