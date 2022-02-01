 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Ho-hum, the NSA illegally spying on Americans again   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Asinine, Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, inspector general, Federal government of the United States, NSA inspector general's office, National Security Agency, independent oversight  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then perhaps those concerned Americans should stop communicating with foreign intelligence agencies and their proxies?

Looking at you Misha, and anyone else who likes to show up on RT...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
White ones this time?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has CNN, MSNBC or Fox hired any of the individuals involved?  I'm sure it won't be long.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's similar to Donnie lamenting how Obama's Administration was spying on him because he kept calling people who had their lines tapped for various crimes or foreign intelligence ops.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/now how we get to the IC knowing what happened and who was involved and what they probably believed to actually farking doing something about it is a differentlly-constructed kettle of parallelly-swimming phish.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
only donald trump can save us from this fascism
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?? They never stopped
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The benefit of stealing my neighbor's wifi is that it's all *his* gay porn.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allows the US government to collect communications, such as emails and phone records, of foreigners on foreign soil without warrants. But while it broadly prohibits the intelligence community and law enforcement from targeting US persons, there is a loophole that allows the NSA and the CIA to query 702-gathered information for Americans' records if "a query is reasonably likely to return foreign intelligence information."

In order to perform a query, you'd have to have that data in the first place.

No wonder there's a computer chip shortage.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As long as it's just happening to durty poors, minorities, and mooselimbs, this guy

d.newsweek.comView Full Size


will say it's just fine. Now if they target wealthy people who are all white? Then it'll be ebil big gubbermint overreach...
 
Excelsior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Again?

"Still", you mean?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Naido: Has CNN, MSNBC or Fox hired any of the individuals involved?  I'm sure it won't be long.


Always with the BSAB.
You're like a record stuck on repeat.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: White ones this time?


Primarily this guy
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now is the time to enact our plan Comrades
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.