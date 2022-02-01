 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   That car accident in Las Vegas that killed nine people gets worse - two parents survived but all six of their children are dead   (wearemitu.com) divider line
37
    More: Sad, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Crash, Tram accident, Las Vegas, Nevada, Traffic collision, Clark County, Nevada, Parents Erlinda Zacaras, Dodge Challenger  
•       •       •

979 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2022 at 9:03 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
6 kids and a brother in one shot by that ahole. Glad he's dead but Jeez, what a void for the parents.

I don't donate to many random gofundme's, but that one moved me. I'm glad they're exceeding their goal because after expenses, they need a lot of help and support. Probably some professional.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.


 It sure what definition of rich you are using but no one I know who is rich is driving an fing Challenger.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is farking horrific.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

 It sure what definition of rich you are using but no one I know who is rich is driving an fing Challenger.


Some of the high end performance models can run over $80k, so they definitely attract middle aged guys with more money than sense.
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are the cars OK?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If the rat bastard hadn't died in the accident, I would not have been surprised if a lynch mob had formed.
 
Dryad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ralanprod: Eightballjacket: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

It sure what definition of rich you are using but no one I know who is rich is driving an fing Challenger.

Some of the high end performance models can run over $80k, so they definitely attract middle aged guys with more money than sense.


And the hick-up trucks go for $100k now, what's your point? I see both outside our towns section 8 housing complex.
A combination of poor life choices, misplaced priorities and leasing options mean almost anyone can wind up in one.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.


It probably had a high capacity assault gas tank, and one of those shoulder belts that pops out, too!  We should ban cars before anyone else dies.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just threw them a few bucks. Not that it will help. It'll just, you know. Help. A bit.
 
Dryad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

It probably had a high capacity assault gas tank, and one of those shoulder belts that pops out, too!  We should ban cars before anyone else dies.


But not all cars, only the ones with the exact model, color, and options used in the latest drunk driving accident.
The rest should be totally unrestricted.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That.
That is really sad.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dryad: ralanprod: Eightballjacket: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

It sure what definition of rich you are using but no one I know who is rich is driving an fing Challenger.

Some of the high end performance models can run over $80k, so they definitely attract middle aged guys with more money than sense.

And the hick-up trucks go for $100k now, what's your point? I see both outside our towns section 8 housing complex.
A combination of poor life choices, misplaced priorities and leasing options mean almost anyone can wind up in one.


Does it really matter? The guys an asshole and so is Dodge. Their brand attracts the biggest assholes on the road because that they feed it and stroke their egos.  There is a reason a Dodge is attached so highly to DUIs.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What year Toyota Siena?  That thing is supposed to be a safety powerhouse. Wonder if everyone was missing their belts.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.


Ahh yes legislate everyone else because of certain idiots.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JeffMD: What year Toyota Siena?  That thing is supposed to be a safety powerhouse. Wonder if everyone was missing their belts.


First time I'm ever hearing Toyota Siena is a very safe car. I mean Toyota Siena Safety Rating is pretty much the opposite of what you said. I honestly don't even equate Toyota with safety. In fact, it's usually at meh level. Other brands are way safer.

But hey, they last longer right?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On one hand, having six kids is f*cking selfish.  On the other hand, HOLY FARK that's some of the most brutal tragic sh*t ever.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JeffMD: What year Toyota Siena?  That thing is supposed to be a safety powerhouse. Wonder if everyone was missing their belts.


The article said the Challenger was going over 100 mph. At that speed a collision would have practically disintegrated the Toyota.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

Ahh yes legislate everyone else because of certain idiots.


You don't need a race car on the interstate but I do enjoy seeing them and Dodge pickups wrapped around a guard rail regularly on I-4 in Orlando. Shame they sometimes take out an innocent after treating it like a race track.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: On one hand, having six kids is f*cking selfish.  On the other hand, HOLY FARK that's some of the most brutal tragic sh*t ever.


On the other hand got to find a way to blame the victims even though it's dead kids right?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moose out front: JeffMD: What year Toyota Siena?  That thing is supposed to be a safety powerhouse. Wonder if everyone was missing their belts.

The article said the Challenger was going over 100 mph. At that speed a collision would have practically disintegrated the Toyota.


That's a lot of transferred energy. fark.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JeffMD: What year Toyota Siena?  That thing is supposed to be a safety powerhouse. Wonder if everyone was missing their belts.


His car was a 2 ton missile traveling at 100 mph. The impact velocity may have been even higher, depending on the other car.  I can't see any safety features that would matter much if you take that head on.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ralanprod: Eightballjacket: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

It sure what definition of rich you are using but no one I know who is rich is driving an fing Challenger.

Some of the high end performance models can run over $80k, so they definitely attract middle aged guys with more money than sense.


I hate to be a nanny-stater, but nobody NEEDS that kind of horsepower, very few people have the skill to manage it, and there's no safe place on public streets for it. I'd be OK with a higher licensing requirement for anything over 300HP (like a CDL, but for cars), or a rev limiter that could only be turned off at the track.

I've had a lot of track time in both sporty cars and actual race cars, and for the most part, this horsepower arms-race is just a dick-waving contest. There was a guy at Summit Point Raceway with a BMW 2002 that probably put out 120HP at most, who could drive rings around the other drivers in Corvettes, BMW M3's and Mustangs.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sickening. I can't even begin to imagine what they are going through.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

 It sure what definition of rich you are using but no one I know who is rich is driving an fing Challenger.


The challenger is the car of choice among enlisted soldiers who don't understand how to properly manage their finances.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: On one hand, having six kids is f*cking selfish.  On the other hand, HOLY FARK that's some of the most brutal tragic sh*t ever.


Christ, what an asshole. Not the parents. You obviously.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.


Last week in our town an 84 year old guy drove a full sized Dodge Ram over a pedestrian and killed him.

Starting to think Dodge owners are taking the name of their vehicles too literally.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kokomo61: ralanprod: Eightballjacket: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

It sure what definition of rich you are using but no one I know who is rich is driving an fing Challenger.

Some of the high end performance models can run over $80k, so they definitely attract middle aged guys with more money than sense.

I hate to be a nanny-stater, but nobody NEEDS that kind of horsepower, very few people have the skill to manage it, and there's no safe place on public streets for it. I'd be OK with a higher licensing requirement for anything over 300HP (like a CDL, but for cars), or a rev limiter that could only be turned off at the track.

I've had a lot of track time in both sporty cars and actual race cars, and for the most part, this horsepower arms-race is just a dick-waving contest. There was a guy at Summit Point Raceway with a BMW 2002 that probably put out 120HP at most, who could drive rings around the other drivers in Corvettes, BMW M3's and Mustangs.


You can't put I rev limit and expect it to stick. It will be removed asap. I actually agree you should need a license endorsement to own a car with that much power. I mean fark, the government gives more safety thought with licensing and waivers to a 250 gram drone that has killed zero people just because it could.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: On one hand, having six kids is f*cking selfish.  On the other hand, HOLY FARK that's some of the most brutal tragic sh*t ever.


I am pretty sure most of us now wish your parents had one less.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

Last week in our town an 84 year old guy drove a full sized Dodge Ram over a pedestrian and killed him.

Starting to think Dodge owners are taking the name of their vehicles too literally.


If you can dodge a dodge, you can dodge a dodgeball.


Dodge.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

It sure what definition of rich you are using but no one I know who is rich is driving an fing Challenger.


It's basically a face tattoo you can drive.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow. I wish I hadn't read that article.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
that is beyond heartbreaking.

goddam.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.


A GPS-controlled throttle limiter, with WiFi emitters in zoned areas, so that you can't drive faster than the posted limit. When WiFi signals overlap, the throttle defaults to the lower speed.

Reduce max horsepower to 75 for sedans, 100 for SUVs, 125 for full-size vans or vehicles that can carry up to 6.

$1M in liability insurance if you want one of these overpowered cars, with 100 hours of required, professional instruction (more $$$) at the nearest designated race track before you qualify for the insurance. Can't pass the driving test?  No insurance for you, and sellers (dealers or private party) must have proof of valid insurance before selling, or they are liable for what you do with that car.

There's a lot we could do to make it harder for such accidents reckless homicide to happen, but you know the morons out there would be screaming about "MAH FREEDUMS!!!"
 
BBH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Incidents like this makes me think to force speed controls on every vehicle, including vintage vehicles. You get 10 over the speed limit, max. The speed limits are transmitted at the signs to an electronic control in every engine. It is a felony if the control is tampered with.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: Eightballjacket: optikeye: The "Dodge Challenger" he used to kill those people was seriously over powered.

Unless you're doing specialty use....like racing etc. There should be some regulation for cars that are put into the hands of rich idiots that are well over powered for their skill level.

It sure what definition of rich you are using but no one I know who is rich is driving an fing Challenger.

It's basically a face tattoo you can drive.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Intrepid00: You can't put I rev limit and expect it to stick. It will be removed asap. I actually agree you should need a license endorsement to own a car with that much power. I mean fark, the government gives more safety thought with licensing and waivers to a 250 gram drone that has killed zero people just because it could.


In most states of Australia there are power limits for new drivers.
e.g. in Victoria, you get a probationary license for 4 years and the power restrictions are:

A vehicle is probationary prohibited if it has:
a power to mass ratio of greater than 130 kilowatts per tonne, or
an engine that has been modified to increase performance (other than a modification made by the manufacturer during the vehicle's manufacture)
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.