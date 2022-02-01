 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Wait, you can just *walk out* of your murder trial?   (al.com) divider line
18
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OBLIG!

Kids in the Hall - Until Proven Guilty
Youtube lJsQDPK-vvg
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Uh....

Did they forget to write half the article or something?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You'd think someone on trial for murder would be honest enough to return to the courtroom.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Last name relevant.
 
o4tuna
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Andreas Shackleford"

Is his nick name Rusty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's out looking for the real killer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: He's out looking for the real killer.


We all have to go through our own paths of finding ourselves
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can leave if you're not in custody. You can also not show up at all. But if you do, you better have a solid plan, because they'll most likely put in a decent effort at finding you, and with no statute of limitations on murder, it never goes away. And since this guy originally showed up, it's more likely to be just a spur of the moment thing, unlikely part of a well thought ought and prepared plan. Odds are this is over in a matter of hours, not days or months, definitely not years.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

o4tuna: "Andreas Shackleford"

Is his nick name Rusty?

[Fark user image 425x425]


More importantly, did he toss sand in the bailiff's face on the way out and say "POCKET SAND!" in a threatening manner?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AuggieEast: You can leave if you're not in custody. You can also not show up at all. But if you do, you better have a solid plan, because they'll most likely put in a decent effort at finding you, and with no statute of limitations on murder, it never goes away. And since this guy originally showed up, it's more likely to be just a spur of the moment thing, unlikely part of a well thought ought and prepared plan. Odds are this is over in a matter of hours, not days or months, definitely not years.


Yes. It seems like a weird time to go on the run. He could get a lot farther if he ran in the evening than going off during a lunch recess.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even weirder, Subby,...you can walk out of a bar.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Last name relevant.


Well, he wasn't shackled, so I don't think he's likely to be crossing the nearest ford.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He went to Betsons Furniture!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
RIP MINNIE
Fark user imageView Full Size


/but seriously RIP, this story is sad and messed up
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How did he escape custody you ask?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
