(CNN)   America's favorite pastime continues well into the winter   (cnn.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.
- Postal Service Mission
 
Moose out front
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I grew up in a house literally 500' away from that building, though it was a different building when I lived there, it was an old Jr. high school then. They must have torn that down and built this place since.

The neighborhood when I was there was quiet, suburban. Not the nicest part of Richfield but not the worst either. A bit lower income but not poor. No gun deaths in Richfield when I grew up there, as far as I knew.

But last time I was there was the mid 1990's. Guess a lot has changed.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like all the students should be armed. An armed school is a polite school. Besides, I think a place like RICHfield can afford it.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"No way to prevent this," says only nation where this regularly happens
 
Moose out front
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Sounds like all the students should be armed. An armed school is a polite school. Besides, I think a place like RICHfield can afford it.


Richfield ain't rich! I grew up there. The city right next door (Edina) is rich though.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Moose out front:

But last time I was there was the mid 1990's. Guess a lot has changed.


And that's a damned shame.

Los Del Rio - Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)
Youtube zWaymcVmJ-A
 
jerryskid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whenever innocents are gunned down due to gun whack jobs, nra members cum in their pants.
 
