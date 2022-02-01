 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Everyone in the US was flush with cash last year. This year? Strap on a helmet and prepare for impact   (cnbc.com) divider line
32
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like someone's shorted the market.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like there is a lot of pent up demand for new cars. Find a fix for the lack of brand new cars and suddenly they economy will have legs again.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inflation. Don't forget inflation.
 
Wobambo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's all weird bullshiat make believe, so, like. Whatever.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Printing money comes at a price.

We knew that going in.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wobambo: It's all weird bullshiat make believe, so, like. Whatever.


There is no way to prove that anyone around me is real or that the world doesn't simply unplixilate just out of view.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We had money last year? when the fark did that happen!?
 
firefly212
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone wasn't flush with cash, adjusted for inflation, wages were down. The only people who got wealthier last year were people who were already wealthy.
 
firefly212
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

firefly212: Everyone wasn't flush with cash, adjusted for inflation, wages were down. The only people who got wealthier last year were people who were already wealthy.


I want to add, in part, a big part of why the wealthy got wealthier was because as a nation, we decided to forgive nearly 800B in PPP loans to businesses that were already profitable, with less than 28% going to saving jobs, and 72% going to rich people... add on the EIDL loans that got forgiven and we're probably nearing a billion dollars going to business owners and shareholders... so that sent inflation up, meanwhile ordinary people who had to borrow just to get a decent education are told that forgiving their government-held loans is super controversial, because inflation or something.
 
imbrial
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is bad news...for Obama
 
firefly212
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

firefly212: firefly212: Everyone wasn't flush with cash, adjusted for inflation, wages were down. The only people who got wealthier last year were people who were already wealthy.

I want to add, in part, a big part of why the wealthy got wealthier was because as a nation, we decided to forgive nearly 800B in PPP loans to businesses that were already profitable, with less than 28% going to saving jobs, and 72% going to rich people... add on the EIDL loans that got forgiven and we're probably nearing a billion dollars going to business owners and shareholders... so that sent inflation up, meanwhile ordinary people who had to borrow just to get a decent education are told that forgiving their government-held loans is super controversial, because inflation or something.


edit, should say including EIDL nearing a trillion dollars 800B in ppp, estimated 168 in EIDL.

citation for the 72%: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/01/business/paycheck-protection-program-costs.html

The rich are murdering our economy, and blaming the poor... and what they want to do to "fix" it is just f'n sick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remember that 2017 tax cut? The one in which 83 cents of every dollar cut went to the rich?

It was actually more than that. And the middle class will still be on the hook for all of it.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, who's buying all this shiat that has everything in short supply?

Seems like a great deal of people are doing just fine to me.

New vehicle shortage
Used vehicle shortage
GPU shortage
CPU shortage
Chlorine shortage
Resin shortage
Window shortage
Grocery shortage
Meat shortage
Clothing shortage
Housing shortage
HVAC shortage

I could keep going, but you get the idea. If everyone is buying, who exactly is strapped for cash?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Imagine being so wealthy and everyone in your world is in the same wealthy circle that you think Americans were flush with cash last year.

They got handed $1400 not $2000 5 or so months after they were told it was going to happen during a pandemic as were also told they weren't getting anything else.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm stocked up on ammo, MyPillows, Ivermectin doses, canned offal, and Chic-Fil-A sauce so I'm set.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll keep saying it. But just wait until student loans start up again.  There's going to be even less money.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Predictable.

All the various programs - the child tax credit, the one time payments, the extended unemployment- have all been cut off. Plan is to start up student loan payments too. Housing and cars got super expensive as well. A lot of people will be forced to tighten their belts suddenly, just like every other time a democrat comes in to fix the disaster a republican left.

We could avoid this outcome with things like BBB and student loan relief. Probably we will need to address housing somehow but since we can't take a page from Austria or Singapore or literally any other country that does it better, instead it will just get worse.

We will see. Maybe the continued lack of workers will squeeze a bit more juice out of the owner class and we will avoid a disaster. But really a new recession is always just around the corner due to our economic policies.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: wait until student loans start up again.  There's going to be even less money


"Fewer"
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, after jacking up the cost of everything, like $5K to $10K new car 'market correction' prices, food, goods, rent, or what we're told, 'inflation' aka, huge profits, things will slow down. Well duh. How much blood can you squeeze out of a rock.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

adamatari: We will see. Maybe the continued lack of workers will squeeze a bit more juice out of the owner class and we will avoid a disaster


I'm sure those signs hanging in their stores saying "Please be patient , no one wants to work" is squeezing the juice out of the owner class.
 
Azz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: 4seasons85!: wait until student loans start up again.  There's going to be even less money

"Fewer"


This is my pet peave two
 
kab
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
everyone, subs?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am by no means a fanboy, can't fully vet the claims, and one can't make a true comparison without seeing everyone's transactions, but the most prominent individual for cash injection right now is Ol' Musky.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wasn't flushed with cash last year at all. I am in so much medical debt.
 
paulleah
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Inflation. Don't forget inflation.


This type of inflation is semi-self correcting.

Groceries are way up, but sale items are crazy cheap. Gas will come down when the oil
Companies are ready,

Housing...is a different 2 story split level with a daylight basement.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, there will be a strap-on involved. Just not the helmet.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

paulleah: kdawg7736: Groceries are way up, but sale items are crazy cheap. Gas will come down when the oil
Companies are ready,

Housing...is a different 2 story split level with a daylight basement.


The housing explanation is tough for armchair ragers to understand.  The US may have lost a million people over two years, but it gains two million every year.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: 4seasons85!: wait until student loans start up again.  There's going to be even less money

"Fewer"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Printing money comes at a price.

We knew that going in.


Can't they just pay the cost using the money they just printed?   /s
 
Drearyx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: paulleah: kdawg7736: Groceries are way up, but sale items are crazy cheap. Gas will come down when the oil
Companies are ready,

Housing...is a different 2 story split level with a daylight basement.

The housing explanation is tough for armchair ragers to understand.  The US may have lost a million people over two years, but it gains two million every year.


Lmao. This farking guy.
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: Wobambo: It's all weird bullshiat make believe, so, like. Whatever.

There is no way to prove that anyone around me is real or that the world doesn't simply unplixilate just out of view.


A lot of people are saying that. Question is which one is real? I'm thinking it's probably me.
 
